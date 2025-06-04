Co Londonderry designer Jonathan Anderson has been appointed sole creative director at fashion house Dior, sparking community pride: ‘It definitely places Magherafelt on the world stage’

A wave of pride is sweeping through Magherafelt as local man Jonathan Anderson has been appointed the new creative director of the iconic fashion house Dior.

The 40-year-old designer, born and raised in Magherafelt, is making history as the first person to lead Dior’s men’s, women’s, and couture collections. His appointment brings to an end speculation surrounding the creative future of the French luxury brand, part of the global LVMH group.

Jonathan, the son of former Irish rugby international Willie Anderson and Heather Anderson has been hailed as one of fashion’s most innovative forces. His mother, a valued member of the team at Burns & Co in Magherafelt, was warmly congratulated by colleagues in a heartfelt social media tribute.

“While everyone is celebrating the fantastic Jonathan Anderson and his incredible achievements of being the Creative Designer for Dior, we would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt congratulations to his amazing parents, Heather and Willie,” the Burns & Co team posted.

“We are proud to celebrate not only Jonathan’s success, but also the dedication, support, and spirit of the remarkable people who helped shape his journey.”

Heather Anderson responded with gratitude: “Thank you Burns & Co. for your kind & supportive words… we are over the moon for him and it definitely places Magherafelt on the world stage! X”

Local friends and neighbours also took to social media to share their pride and admiration.

Ursula recalled Jonathan as “always so pleasant and appreciative,” while Angela praise him as ‘a talented, hard working young man’.

Helen also fondly remembered his early creative spark: "Congratulations to all the family, a wonderful success story and a talent recognised on the world stage; although those of us who knew him as a young person, were well aware it was there. I have a very old teapot in my home which is evidence of that talent!!!”

Kim wrote: “It’s a fabulous achievement—Jonathan has been the most exciting thing to happen to fashion in a long time! Loewe will certainly miss him. LVMH are lucky to have him join Dior Fashion House.”

Dior’s CEO Delphine Arnault confirmed the appointment, praising Anderson’s vision: “I am delighted to welcome Jonathan Anderson to lead the women’s and men’s creations of the House. I have followed his career with great interest since he joined the LVMH group over 10 years ago.

"I am convinced that he will bring a creative and modern vision to our House, inspired by the fabulous story of Monsieur Dior and the codes he created. He will be supported by our teams and our incredible Ateliers who will bring his creativity to life.”

LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault added: “Jonathan Anderson is one of the greatest creative talents of his generation. His incomparable artistic signature will be a crucial asset in writing the next chapter of the history of the House of Dior.”

In a statement, Jonathan said: “It is a great honour to join the House of Dior as creative director of both women’s and men’s collections. I have always been inspired by the rich history of this House, its depth, and empathy. I look forward to working alongside its legendary Ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story.”