By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:37 BST

The new roles, which include engineering, product, and operations roles, will be offered as hybrid positions, enabling skilled professionals from across Northern Ireland to contribute to Ctrl Alt's growth and success

London-based fintech firm Ctrl Alt is investing £1.5million to establish a new office in Belfast, creating 21 high-quality jobs.

Ctrl Alt, a cost-effective infrastructure platform for alternative assets, offers investors access to both traditional and token-backed investments. This strategic expansion supports the company’s ambitious growth targets across the UK and Europe, further establishing its foothold in the alternative investment space.

Welcoming the announcement, Economy Minister Conor Murphy, said: “Ctrl Alt’s investment underscores the north’s strength as a competitive hub for fintech innovation. The creation of 21 high-paying roles will boost our economy and reinforce the north’s standing as a global leader in fintech. Ctrl Alt joins a dynamic community of fintech firms that are thriving here and contributing significantly to economic growth.”

The new roles, which include engineering, product, and operations roles, will be offered as hybrid positions, enabling skilled professionals from across Northern Ireland to contribute to Ctrl Alt’s growth and success.

Jordan McMullen, chief operating officer (COO) at Ctrl Alt, explained: “Northern Ireland offers an ideal combination of skilled talent, particularly across the Technology and Finance sectors. A number of the Executive team have strong links to Northern Ireland and with competitive operating costs, it is the perfect base for our latest expansion.

"This expansion marks a major milestone in our mission to make structuring and investing in tokenised asset classes cost-effective, secure and accessible. We look forward to actively participating in the region’s dynamic fintech landscape.”

Alan Wilson, head of International Investment at Invest NI, added: “Northern Ireland has firmly established itself as a premier destination for fintech investment, backed by a supportive ecosystem that includes world-class research centres, thriving local firms, and global industry leaders.

“Invest NI’s teams in London and Belfast worked closely with Ctrl Alt to secure this investment, which will create high quality jobs, and reinforce Northern Ireland’s appeal as a prime location for ambitious fintech firms seeking growth and innovation.”

