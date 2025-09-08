The scale of the programme reflects Carson McDowell’s sustained growth and its commitment to creating more opportunities for young lawyers than any other Northern Ireland-based law firm

Northern Ireland’s largest independent law firm has expanded its trainee solicitor programme to record levels, with 11 new trainees joining this year and 21 trainees now in total across the business.

The scale of the programme reflects Carson McDowell’s sustained growth and its commitment to creating more opportunities for young lawyers than any other Northern Ireland-based law firm.

Carson McDowell, announced this year as a Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Company and Corporate Law Firm of the Year, continues to be the destination of choice for aspiring solicitors.

The 2025 intake represents candidates from five universities across the UK: Hugo Ellerby (Exeter University), Alice Grimes, Shauna McKey, Conan MacGillivray, Jacob Patterson, James Mounstephen (Queens University Belfast), Kyle McIlhatton (Edge Hill University, Ormskirk), Niamh Edgar (Liverpool University), Redmond McNamee (John Moores University, Liverpool), and Sarah Kelly and Rachel Glass (University of Ulster).

Welcoming the new trainees to the firm, Roger McMillan, managing partner, said: "On behalf of our partners, I am pleased to welcome this year's successful candidates.

"At Carson McDowell, we recognise that our new cohort of trainees is the building block for our future. The continued growth of our programme is a testament to the firm's long-term vision, where individuals are encouraged to develop their skills and experience in a supportive and collaborative environment.

"We look forward to guiding their development and recognising their future accomplishments."

The firm invests heavily in training and development of the next generation of legal talent through its summer vacation scheme, work experience programme, and its two-year trainee solicitor programme.

Trainees work alongside some of Northern Ireland's most respected lawyers (as recognised by Chambers UK), gaining hands-on experience in areas such as corporate law, real estate law, commercial law, planning & environmental law, litigation, banking & finance law, as well as gaining sectoral expertise in key industry sectors, including Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, and more.

Mary-Kim Doherty, training partner at Carson McDowell, greeted the new trainees on their first day at the firm.

She explained: "We are immensely proud to welcome our largest ever trainee cohort. Our programme ensures future lawyers gain broad experiences across various legal disciplines while also developing crucial business and professional skills such as business development, compliance, finance, and IT. With dedicated mentorship, they are well placed to become confident, well-rounded solicitors."

Chambers UK recently labelled Carson McDowell as 'a powerhouse of a team.' With the firm now home to Northern Ireland's largest trainee solicitor programme, that statement stands.