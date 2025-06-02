Representatives from Henry Brothers and DVA were present at the Mallusk Test Centre which features state-of-the-art facilities such as a 10-lane testing area, seven ramp-based lanes for light vehicles, and a dedicated bay for motorcycle testing

Northern Ireland construction firm Henry Brothers has reached a significant milestone with the topping out ceremony of the £13.5m Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) Test Centre and administrative building at Mallusk.

Representatives from Henry Brothers and DVA were present at the topping out ceremony, which signifies the completion of the building's structural framework and paves the way for the next phases of development.

David Henry, managing director at Henry Brothers, said: “The topping out of the DVA Test Centre represents a pivotal moment in the project.

“This new facility is being developed to meet the increasing demand for vehicle testing services while ensuring the highest standards of road safety and operational efficiency.

“Future-proofed to support evolving industry needs, it will provide cutting-edge testing capabilities and reinforce our reputation for excellence.

“As we progress towards completion, Henry Brothers remains committed to delivering a modern, forward-thinking facility that will serve the public and the economy for many years to come.”

pictured are representatives from Henry Brothers and DVA

The new Test Centre, which will enhance the DVA’s ability to provide essential vehicle testing services, includes state-of-the-art facilities such as a 10-lane testing area, seven ramp-based lanes for light vehicles, and a dedicated bay for motorcycle testing.

The project will also deliver a new internal road network, car parking, and an off-road motorcycle driving test track.

Jeremy Logan, chief executive at DVA, added: “Reaching the topping out stage marks an important step in this project, which represents a significant investment in the future of vehicle testing in Northern Ireland, and our commitment to delivering improved services to the public.”

Henry Brothers is delivering the project in collaboration with key partners, including WSP, Gregory Architects, Semple McKillop, and Design ID, maintaining a strong track record of successful developments in Northern Ireland and Great Britain.