A heartfelt tribute marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day has captured the admiration of thousands across the UK, thanks to the remarkable work of Mary Thompsett from Comber, County Down.

Mary’s latest hand-crafted post box topper has spread rapidly online after being featured on the Facebook group UK Post Box Toppers and More Group, where it quickly amassed over 12,000 likes, 560 comments, and more than 670 shares.

The topper, a rich tapestry of wartime symbolism, features a soaring Spitfire, a dove of peace, bluebirds inspired by Vera Lynn’s iconic song, and a group of army land girls with a spade and basket of vegetables.

Proudly displayed in Comber Square outside The Willow Tree Café Gallery, the intricately detailed topper was shared by the eatery on social media, accompanied by glowing praise: "Celebrating the VE DAY 80th Anniversary, Mary Thompsett, our local creator, has once again produced a masterpiece here in Comber Square."

Mary, known locally for her artistic flair, explained the thoughtful symbolism woven into the design: "I have included the following in the VE Day topper – a Spitfire, a dove for peace, and bluebirds (as Vera sang 'There'll be bluebirds over the white cliffs of Dover tomorrow'), army land girls with their spade and basket of vegetables, forces personnel, and pretty girls, as well as red and white poppies."

A familiar name in Comber, Mary is celebrated for her seasonal and commemorative toppers, often created for Christmas, the Olympics, Royal weddings, and previous VE Day anniversaries.

The community and online users alike have lauded the topper not just for its meticulous craftsmanship but for its poignant reflection of VE Day’s enduring legacy.

Locals and online followers alike have praised the piece for both its craftsmanship and its poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during WWII. As one commenter wrote, “It’s not just wool – it’s history, pride, and remembrance stitched into every inch.”

"Well done Mary – we are proud to look after this for you," The Willow Tree Café added in their tribute.