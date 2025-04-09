Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With a full weekend of events planned to mark the new store opening, shoppers will be fully immersed in the BPerfect brand as the new Skin Studio bus also visits on launch weekend and will feature beauty demo’s, facials and opportunity to shop core product ranges

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland leading cosmetic brand, BPerfect is set to open the doors to its first ever outlet store at The Boulevard, Banbridge tomorrow (Thursday), where it will operate from a 2,231sq ft unit.

With a full weekend of events planned to mark the new store opening, shoppers will be fully immersed in the BPerfect brand as the new Skin Studio bus also visits on launch weekend and will feature beauty demo’s, facials and opportunity to shop core product ranges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BPerfect is yet another retailer to join The Boulevard, where the strategy is focused on bringing pop-ups of both established and new to outlet brands to its loyal customers, alongside still continuing to improve on the great line-up of permanent brands.

BPerfect is set to join a strong roster of household names including kate spade ny, Molton Brown, GUESS, Adidas and Nike and the recently opened French Connection.

Operating as a clearance store at The Boulevard, which enjoyed its best year ever on record in 2024, BPerfect will have up to 90% off RRP across the brand’s iconic core ranges and seasonal bundles.

Founded in 2012 by Co. Down man Brendan McDowell, BPerfect began as an eyebrow stencil business and has grown into the mega brand it is today. Known for its makeup, tanning and skincare products, the company also successfully executes celebrity ambassadorships with both micro and macro influencers such as Love Island’s Ekin-Su, makeup artists Katie Daley and Louise McDonnell as well as Annalivia Hynds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan McDowell, founder and CEO of BPerfect Cosmetics

Paul McCann, asset manager at Lotus Property, said: “BPerfect is an excellent example of a Northern Irish brand that is excelling on the world stage. They have taken the beauty industry by storm, and we are so delighted they’ve chosen The Boulevard as the location for their first ever outlet store. The Boulevard is home to many brand’s ‘firsts’ and that is a testament to our strong retail offering, dedicated customer base and supportive onsite and agency teams. We look forward to welcoming BPerfect into The Boulevard family and wish them success with their new store.”

Brendan McDowell, founder of BPerfect said: “Thanks to our loyal customers we have been able to open multiple new stores across the UK and Ireland in the past year, a huge achievement for us. When looking for a location for our first outlet store, The Boulevard was the perfect place that ticked all the boxes.

"It has a very loyal, engaged customer base coming from both Northern and Southern Ireland as it is located on the main A1 motorway connecting Belfast and Dublin. We are thrilled to sit alongside so many household names and join an excellent scheme during its most successful time. We look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers through our doors on opening day and over the next six weeks.”