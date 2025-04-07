Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nomadic invite the world to step inside and witness the magic of watchmaking, but also to be a part of a new era in Belfast’s horological history

Belfast-based luxury watch brand Nomadic Watches is set to revolutionize the retail experience with the launch of its £1 million flagship store.

The opening of this store in Belfast City Centre marks a new chapter in the brand's story and introduces an innovative retail concept that allows visitors to witness the art of watchmaking firsthand.

In an industry-first for Belfast, Nomadic is taking transparency and customer engagement to new heights. The store, set to open in June, will feature a live watchmaking space, where skilled artisans will assemble and fine-tune the brand’s timepieces in full view of customers, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the craftsmanship that goes into creating each watch.

Beyond offering an unparalleled horological experience, the new store is another bold step towards Nomadic’s mission to put Belfast on the world’s watchmaking map and be a hotspot for tourists.

The brand’s investment of over £1 million into this project showcases their dedication to both Belfast and the wider watch community. With the new store, Nomadic aims to create 10 jobs over the next two years while also ramping up production capacity from 2,000 units per year in 2025 to 5,000 per year by 2027.

Founder, Peter McAuley, explained: “Having a flagship location like this has been an ambition of ours since starting Nomadic. I firmly believe that in a world filled with ‘Artificial Intelligence’, people value a meaningful in person experience more than ever.

"Speaking face to face with an expert, getting hands on with a watch and immersing themselves in an incredible retail environment is not something you can replicate online.

"We see this space as less about retail and more about connecting with people. That’s why we designed this space in collaboration with Crown Creative who are world class in the hospitality sector. This store is the realization of that vision, and I can’t wait to bring this experience to the Belfast high street with plans to expand to other cities around the world.”