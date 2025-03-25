'This isn’t going to be some cookie cutter, stuffy old watch shop': Northern Ireland watchmaker plans a 'timely' move for luxury showroom and workshop
Plans have been lodged for works to a prominent building in Belfast city centre to enable the relocation of a luxury watch showroom and workshop.
Nomadic Watches, owned by Peter McAuley, has submitted a planning and listed building application to Belfast City Council for space on the ground floor of Imperial House.
The plans cover the adaptation and refurbishment of the space to accommodate a luxury watch showroom, as well as a workshop that would enable customers to view the watchmaking process.
The applicant said minimal changes would be made to the property, with its existing features preserved.
Nomadic Watches is set to relocate from the Scottish Providence Building.
A design and access statement submitted as part of the application, said: "The primary aim of the development is to create an engaging, accessible space for our customers where they can view the craftsmanship behind luxury watchmaking.
"The move from the Scottish Providence Building to Imperial House provides an opportunity to establish a direct connection with our customer base in a more visible and interactive setting."
It added: "We believe the proposed use will positively contribute to the area, providing a unique offering while respecting the heritage of the listed building."
The unit was previously used as a hot food deli but is currently vacant.
Hoping to open this summer, Peter posted on social media last Friday: “We finally got the keys for our new store! This isn’t going to be some cookie cutter, stuffy old watch shop… it will be a totally immersive retail experience like nothing else. Opening summer 2025.”
