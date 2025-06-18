Pizza Max attacked in Bushmills on Main Street overnight. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Police appeal for information and witnesses after a Pizza Max restaurant in Bushmills targeted in ‘racially motivated hate crime’ during early hours of Wednesday morning

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of Pizza Max, an Irish-owned food company with over 80 locations across Ireland and Northern Ireland, has issued a heartfelt appeal to the community for support after one of their franchise restaurants in Co Antrim was violently attacked in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to reports, three masked individuals with sledgehammers caused significant damage to the front entrance of the fast food restaurant in Bushmills before forcing their way inside and vandalising the interior. Fortunately, no one was present in the store during the incident, and it is not believed any items were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Company owner Liam Murphy expressed deep concern for the franchisee affected by the attack, describing him as “a very kind individual” and called for help in standing against ‘such disgraceful violence’.

Pizza Max attacked in Bushmills on Main Street overnight. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

“We are currently looking into the situation ourselves,” he told The News Letter.

"The franchisee involved has been treated unfairly. We are simply trying to run a good business and provide the local community with convenient and tasty food.

“The franchisee is a very kind individual who also operates two other Pizza Max franchise locations in Northern Ireland. Pizza Max is a fully Irish owned food company with over 80 stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We sincerely hope that the local community will support us in standing against such disgraceful violence. We also hope that those responsible will be brought to justice soon.”

Pizza Max attacked in Bushmills on Main Street overnight. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in Bushmills in the early hours of Wednesday morning which resulted in criminal damage being caused to the premises.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly before 2.25am, it was reported that three masked individuals used sledgehammers to cause damage to the front door and front windows of a fast food restaurant, before entering the premises, and proceeding to cause more damage inside.

“It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident, and there was no one inside the premises at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza Maxx attacked in Bushmills on Main Street overnight. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

“We are treating this report as a racially motivated hate crime, and officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries.