Nutts Corner Roundabout. Pic: Google Maps

Go-ahead for £7m distribution company expansion v.1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £7m extension of a storage and distribution facility at Nutts Corner in Crumlin was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee, in Mossley Mill, on Tuesday evening.

The proposal is for a new warehouse at Bondelivery, Dundrod Road, on a site formerly occupied by the NIE training centre complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officer Alicia Leathem told the meeting the design is a “reflection of buildings in the vicinity”. She said the planned development would result in 100 construction jobs and 10 jobs post-construction.

She went on to say that expansion of Bondelivery at this rural location is “acceptable for future growth and level of infrastructure”.

The officer noted there were no objections from DfI Roads and the recommendation was to approve the proposal.

Planning consultant Gemma Jobling told the committee: “This proposal is absolutely critical for the operational needs of the business to provide adequate space for the delivery of items.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that without additional storage, the business would not be able to operate “efficiently”. She went on to say approval will not only “support immediate operational needs” but “secure exceptional service into the future”.

Committee chair Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown said she had been on site on Friday and was “quite concerned that work had commenced”.

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, explained: “There was certainly some site clearance work and ground preparation work.” However, he stated he did not see any drainage works or foundation works in relation to construction of a building.

Cllr Archibald-Brown said her concern would be for the preservation of the RAF airfield site “from a historical point of view”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the committee said consultation has been carried out with Department for Communities’ HED (Historic Environment Division) which indicated that the application site is located “within the extent of the former RAF Nutts Corner airfield”.

It was also stated the site lay-out plan indicates the “outline of the former WWII trackways is to be depicted onto new surface treatment areas and that the contractor is to use durable and long-lasting materials for demarcations”.

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue asked about traffic management in the area. Mr Diamond reported that Bondelivery handles 40,000 packages per year with capacity expected to increase to 70,000, so more lorries are expected.