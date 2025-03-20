'A great location for drivers to stop off and re-charge': New drive-thru ultra-rapid EV charging station officially opens in Northern Ireland shopping outlet
Fastned, the UK and Europe’s best rated ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging company, has opened its latest state-of-the-art charging hub at The Junction Retail & Leisure Park in Antrim.
This new drive-thru station marks Fastned’s second major investment in Northern Ireland, expanding the region’s ultra-rapid charging capacity and supporting the growing number of EV drivers.
The Antrim station features three 400kW ultra-rapid chargers and provides six charging spots, with the capability to expand to 12 in the future. Designed with Fastned’s signature yellow canopy powered by 100% renewable energy, the hub offers drivers up to 100 miles of range in just 5 minutes.
The Antrim hub’s drive-thru design ensures easy access for all types of EVs, making it an ideal stop for drivers travelling to and from Belfast and the surrounding areas. Situated within The Junction Retail & Leisure Park, drivers can make the most of their time by enjoying nearby restaurants and facilities while charging.
Following the successful launch of its Banbridge station in February, Fastned’s expansion in Northern Ireland demonstrates its commitment to accelerating the transition to electric mobility.
With ultra-rapid charging currently accounting for just 4.5% of the region’s 687 public chargers, Fastned’s growing presence will significantly enhance the charging network for Northern Ireland’s 23,000 EV drivers.
Tom Hurst, UK and Ireland country director at Fastned, explained: “We’re delighted to open our second ultra-rapid charging station in Northern Ireland.
"With the Antrim hub, we are continuing to provide drivers with reliable, fast and renewable charging options, helping to build confidence in the EV transition. Northern Ireland has huge potential for EV growth and we’re committed to expanding further to meet the rising demand for clean, convenient transport.”
READ THIS: Company first: Dutch electric vehicle charging firm opens Northern Ireland’s fastest charging hub with second 'game-changer' coming in March
Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction, added: “We are delighted to welcome Fastned to The Junction. The ultra-rapid EV station will be a great addition to the scheme, with a huge range of restaurants and cafes, and convenient access to the M2 Motorway, The Junction is a great location for drivers to stop off and re-charge.”
Fastned has now invested over three million pounds in its Northern Ireland stations and the company is eager to expand further. However, challenges in securing high-capacity grid connections remain a significant barrier to scaling up the UK’s charging infrastructure. To meet the UK Government’s goal of 300,000 chargers by 2030, Fastned urges stakeholders to collaborate and accelerate the grid connection process.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.