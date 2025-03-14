Ace! Northern Ireland entrepreneur takes a swing at success investing £3million in new padel venture at eight local sites
A local entrepreneur is bringing Padel to Northern Ireland on a large scale with ambitions to open 50 new courts within the year and build the Province’s first professional arena.
Pete Boyle, the man behind the successful Let’s Go Hydro brand has launched Let’s Go Padel, a £3million venture that will see him open state-of-the-art Padel courts at various locations across the province with sites already identified in Belfast, Londonderry, Coleraine and Omagh.
With three courts currently in operation at the Let’s Go Hydro site at Carryduff, Belfast, there are plans to open 10 more at the reservoir site to further support the offering there. There are also plans drawn up to build the first Professional Arena, which will house up to 300 spectators for competitive games.
Let’s Go Padel is on course to become the largest Padel Brand in Northern Ireland with 50 courts across eight sites, currently seeking planning permission in East Belfast and Londonderry.
Mr Boyle is now actively looking for opportunities to regenerate existing disused tennis courts and other existing facilities province-wide.
Padel – a global phenomenon that is a cross between tennis and squash has approximately 30m players worldwide and is considered to be the fastest growing racquet sport in the world.
Pete Boyle explained: “Padel is a Billion Dollar industry and we’re keen to bring it to Northern Ireland at scale over the coming months. Our current courts book out fast, as the sport has grown in popularity and we can see the potential in it.
“Let’s Go Padel follows on the back of the success of Let’s Go Hydro and we are actively looking for opportunities to breathe life into disused tennis courts around Northern Ireland, and other suitable leisure facilities.”