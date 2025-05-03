Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Representing over 700 city centre businesses, Belfast One has welcomed Council’s decision to launch a six-week pilot programme aimed at securing Holiday Resort status for the city

Belfast One, the Business Improvement District which represents more than 700 city centre businesses, has welcomed moves by the local council to secure Holiday Resort status.

Belfast City Council agreed to initiate a six-week pilot programme to assess the potential for the city to gain Holiday Resort status, as this would open new possibilities for additional Sunday trading.

Martina Connolly, CEO of Belfast One, hailed the move as “exactly in line with the needs of the city centre,” citing years of advocacy for the change.

“We have been advocating for this for several years, so I am delighted to see councillors taking steps forward with this six-week trial,” said Ms Connolly.

“We will now consult with businesses and unions. The pilot programme is a strong first move and retailers of all sizes in the city will make the most of the six week period to determine whether or not it has worked for them. We are actively working with businesses in the area to keep them informed and involved and to monitor progress.

“We know many workers are keen to work more hours on a Sunday and we also see the benefits of more footfall generating greater participation in cultural activity.”

Belfast One says its plans will help bring the Holiday Resort status pilot project to life through a series of specially designed events aimed at maximising the potential created by visitors coming to Northern Ireland in the summer months, as well as Belfast One’s hugely successful Summer Cinema and busking events.

“This should be seen as an opportunity. Additional shopping hours will act as an ignition to other activities including eating out and exploring, enhancing the city centre experience for both residents and visitors - it is a positive move toward creating a more vibrant city centre and world-class tourist destination,” added Ms Connolly.