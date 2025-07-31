David Henry, managing director, Henry Brothers, Professor Liam Maguire, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University, John O’Dowd, Minister of Finance, Professor Sir Ian Greer, vice-chancellor, Queen’s University, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Minister for the Economy, Mayor Leah Kirkpatrick, Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Dr Len O'Hagan, chair of Senate, Queen’s University and Sam Turner, CEO, AMIC

John O’Dowd praises £98m ‘Factory of the Future’ project – part of the £930m Belfast Region City Deal – as a driver of jobs, innovation and regional growth

Finance Minister John O’Dowd has praised the transformative potential of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) during a visit to the construction site, a key project under the £930million Belfast Region City Deal.

The AMIC project, in partnership with Queen’s University, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Ulster University, will create a 10,500m2 state-of-the-art facility at Global Point in Newtownabbey giving advanced manufacturing and engineering businesses access to the very latest technology, specialist equipment and expertise.

Speaking following a tour of the site, Finance Minister John O’Dowd said: “I was pleased to visit the site of the AMIC and hear first-hand how it will help deliver economic growth and social benefits once completed.

Finance Minister, John O’Dowd and Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald pictured during a visit to the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre

“This centre is a key part of the Belfast Region City Deal and will be a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility that will serve as a hub for advanced manufacturing technologies. It is exactly the kind of forward-thinking facility we need, supporting productivity and long-term growth.

“It will have a positive impact on local communities through new jobs, an increased skills base and its support of local businesses. City and Growth Deals are built on partnership, shared goals and commitment and this innovation centre is an excellent example of that.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald explained: “AMIC's 'Factory of the Future' is a £98million investment that will transform local manufacturing. It will create 1,500 new jobs, train hundreds of apprentices and inject millions into the local economy.

“AMIC gives manufacturers access to cutting-edge tech, from robotics to sustainable materials, helping businesses boost their productivity and global competitiveness. Both of which are central to my Economic Vision and the long-term economic development of the north.”

President and Vice Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, Professor Sir Ian Greer continued: “I was delighted to welcome Minister of Finance John O’Dowd and Minister for the Economy Dr Caoimhe Archibald to the construction site of the Factory of the Future at Global Point, Newtownabbey – the new home of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC).

“This landmark project, supported through the Belfast Region City Deal at Queen’s University Belfast, is expected to create up to 1,500 jobs across Northern Ireland, contribute £1bn to the local economy and support 300 apprentices by 2050.

“AMIC, alongside our two other Queen’s-led innovation centres – Momentum One Zero and iREACH Health – forms part of a £230million programme designed to generate long-term economic and social value for Northern Ireland and beyond.

