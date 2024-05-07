After 27 years leading Northern Ireland business figure steps down
A leading business figure in Northern Ireland for over 27 years, Phoenix Energy Holdings chairman Peter Dixon is stepping down from his role.
Instrumental in the development of the local gas industry, Peter joined Phoenix during its fledgling phase as commercial director back in February 1997.
He began his career as a gas engineer in 1976, age 16, with the Gas Corporation in Liverpool before being fast tracked through the British Gas hierarchy leading key strategic projects in the early 1990’s.
He was appointed to the Phoenix board and served as Group CEO until 2014 and more recently serving as Group chairman from 2014 until April 2024 when he stepped down from this role.
The development of the gas industry in Northern Ireland during his term is recognised as one of the most successful greenfield projects of its generation.
The deployment of private capital in this period allowed c.4,000km of new gas infrastructure to be constructed, making gas available to over 360,000 properties and creating skilled opportunities to over 2,000 people employed across the independent supply chain.
Since his arrival into Northern Ireland in the late 1990’s Peter has firmly planted his roots locally and as well as being instrumental to the development of the local gas industry, he is recognised as making valuable contributions to wider society, through charitable, community and economic activities, serving both as a Commissioner of Belfast Harbour and as the inaugural Chairman of the Energy for Children Charitable Trust.
Kailash Chada, Phoenix CEO, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to recognise the remarkable service that Peter has given to the gas industry in the last 48 years, and particularly the achievements that he and his Phoenix colleagues made in the last three decades locally, that will leave a long legacy that will continue to support NI decarbonisation journey for generations to come”.
