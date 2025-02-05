Hospital Services Ltd (HSL) has been sold to Asker Healthcare Group in a deal which provides an exit for private equity and infrastructure investment manager Foresight Group

A Belfast-based medical products distributor has been sold to a Scandinavian trade buyer in a deal which provides an exit for private equity and infrastructure investment manager Foresight Group.

It is headquartered in Belfast with offices in Dublin, Meath and Wicklow in Ireland and Derby in Great Britain.

The transaction will deliver returns ranging between 2.5x to 8.5x across Foresight’s four invested funds, depending on entry date.

HSL has experienced strong growth over the investment period with revenues increasing seven-fold to almost £60m, of which approximately 75% are generated in Ireland, and employee numbers rising from approximately 30 to 175.

The company, which was founded as a family business in 1962, received an initial £4.5m investment from Foresight's Growth VCTs in 2015, backing incoming chief executive Dominic Walsh. A further £4.9m was invested between 2021 and 2023 by Foresight’s Northern Ireland Fund and the AIB Foresight SME Impact Fund.

MDI Medical was acquired in 2021, transforming HSL into a major player in the healthcare distribution sector in Ireland and the UK. Fleetwood Healthcare was then acquired in 2023 with the support of the AIB Foresight SME Impact Fund.

The senior management team was also significantly bolstered over the years with the additions of CFO Graham Stewart, service director Alan Milliken and more recently COO Mark Collins.

Reflecting Foresight's commitment to supporting sustainable growth, HSL has made significant strides in improving governance and sustainability.

With the appointment of Christopher Langley as non-executive chair in 2015, who brought significant healthcare and listed company experience, HSL improved its commercial focus and implemented new clinical governance and health and safety processes.

James Livingston, partner at Foresight Group, said: "HSL is an excellent example of our unique commitment to investing in, building and growing companies across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. "HSL has transformed from a small, family business into one of the largest privately-owned healthcare product distributors, with its team providing important ongoing technical and clinical support to hospitals on both sides of the Irish Sea."

Dominic Walsh, chief executive of HSL, added: "Foresight has been a superb partner to the business over the last decade, helping Hospital Services to grow quickly in the right way. It has been a great relationship and they have brought so much more to our business than just investment - positive challenge, strategic direction and expertise in ESG."

HSL is Foresight’s latest successful exit in the healthcare sector and follows the sale of Kingsbridge and ABL Healthcare last year and Mi Healthcare in 2023.