Portstewart promenade is about to get a fresh caffeine fix as Northshore Coffee & Brunch prepares to open its doors this week.

The new café, which takes over the former 3hree Kings Coffee site, has undergone a full refurbishment and fit-out, transforming the space into a bright and modern destination for locals and visitors alike.

With question marks on the windows and plenty of speculation from passers-by, Northshore has already made a memorable entrance — even before opening. The playful mystery surrounding the launch helped stir curiosity along the promenade in recent weeks.

Although the café was originally scheduled to open over the weekend, the launch was pushed back slightly.

In a social media update, the owners explained: “We are working hard to make sure that Northshore is going to be absolutely on point. We still have a little work to do so we are going to delay our opening by a few days… it will be worth the wait!”

Now just two days away from opening, excitement is brewing as a new video reveals a sneak peak.

In a post shared today (Sunday), the team revealed final preparations are nearly complete: “Our builders have worked around the clock and we are almost ready. Coffee machine is in, we’re dialled in, our single origin Colombian has arrived and our first almond croissant has been produced! It’s a good day!”