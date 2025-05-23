Nataniel Rahn from Crowne Plaza Belfast, winner of the Most Promising Receptionist category; compere Kim Kelly; Mairéad McGahan from Shipquay Boutique Hotel in Derry-Londonderry, winner of the Receptionist of the Year category and Nicole Hardy from Tara Lodge in Belfast, winner of the Reception Team of the Year category.

Tara Lodge, Mairéad McGahan, and Nataniel Rahn take top honours at prestigious ceremony celebrating Northern Ireland’s finest front-of-house professionals

The winners of the 2025 NIHF Receptionist Awards have been revealed.

After months of deliberation, the awards were announced by compere, Kim Kelly, at a glittering awards ceremony at The Ebrington Hotel, Londonderry.

The high volume of entries from receptionists across Northern Ireland continues to highlight the immense talent and skill within the profession, as well as the high esteem in which the Awards are held.

A remarkable number of entries were received for the competition, which is organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) and is now in its 19th year.

The competition has three award categories: Reception Team of the Year, Most Promising Receptionist and Receptionist of the Year.

The winner of the team category is determined by a mystery shopping process, while individuals competing for the receptionist of the year titles participate in a series of challenges set by Life Adventure company.

The winner of the ‘Reception Team of the Year’, supported by Net Affinity, was Tara Lodge in Belfast. Shipquay Boutique Hotel in Londonderry was awarded second place and The Ebrington Hotel in Londonderry claimed third place.

Meanwhile, the winner of the ‘Most Promising Receptionist’ category was Nataniel Rahn from Crowne Plaza Belfast. The runner-up was Ellie Darcy from Killeavy Castle Estate in Newry. The ‘Most Promising Receptionist’ category was supported by Tourism Northern Ireland.

The ‘Receptionist of the Year’ award went to Mairéad McGahan from Shipquay Boutique Hotel in Londonderry. The runner-up was Shannon Donaldson from The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast and third place went to Leah Clarke from Ten Square Hotel in Belfast. For the first time ever, the competition also awarded two Highly Commended accolades to Lauren Ferguson from Harpers Boutique in Belfast and April Colquhoun from Maldron Hotel Londonderry. The ‘Receptionist of the Year’ category was supported by Guestline.

NIHF President Vicky Green congratulated all the winners and finalists: “This is the 19th year the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation has run the competition to find the best receptionists in Northern Ireland.

"The participants have been assessed on their presentation, communication, teamwork and personality, as well as quizzed on their knowledge of the hotel industry and their job. Individuals have come through an assessment day and two interviews to reach this final stage. Hotel teams have received telephone assessments and the personal visit of a mystery shopper. Everyone deserves congratulations for getting this far.

“Being a finalist in the Receptionist Awards is a tremendous accolade and shows a real commitment from the hotels involved. It helps boost the profile of the individual receptionist, the front office team and the hotel itself. Not only is the competition an opportunity to share in the success of those who win an award, but it offers the chance to meet fellow professionals, share ideas and strengthen the hotel sector.”

Vicky added: "The competition continues to demonstrate the industry’s commitment to people within the sector and is a highlight of the NIHF calendar. The standard of entrants has been exceptionally high, with many receptionists displaying outstanding people skills, a strong understanding of their hotel property and a genuine passion for tourism.

“Funders and sponsors play a vital role in the awards and we are grateful for the support of Tourism Northern Ireland, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Guestline, Net Affinity, Life Adventure Company and Insight6. We also extend our thanks to The Ebrington Hotel for hosting the awards dinner and to the Clayton Hotel for the assessment day.”

The competition, organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, has run successfully since 2004, growing in popularity year on year.

2025 NIHF Receptionist Awards announced:

Reception Team of the Year (supported by Net Affinity):

1st Tara Lodge, Belfast

2nd Shipquay Boutique Hotel, Londonderry

3rd The Ebrington Hotel, Londonderry

Most Promising Receptionist (supported by Tourism NI):

1st Nataniel Rahn, Crowne Plaza Belfast

2nd Ellie Darcy, Killeavy Castle Estate, Newry

Receptionist of the Year (supported by Guestline):

1st Mairéad McGahan, Shipquay Boutique Hotel, Londonderry

2nd Shannon Donaldson, The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast

3rd Leah Clarke, Ten Square Hotel, Belfast

Highly Commended Lauren Ferguson, Harpers Boutique, Belfast