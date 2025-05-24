Pamela McCreedy has been elected President of Chartered Accountants Ireland, marking a pivotal moment for the Institute and the profession

Pamela McCreedy has been elected President of Chartered Accountants Ireland, marking a pivotal moment for the Institute and the profession. Her appointment, confirmed at the 137th Annual General Meeting in Belfast, also makes her the first public sector professional in 17 years to take on the role, and the first since the Institute’s historic amalgamation with CPA Ireland.

With almost 40,000 members and 6,600 students across Ireland and internationally, Chartered Accountants Ireland is now the largest professional body on the island. The AGM in Belfast was the first held since the successful amalgamation took effect on 1 September 2024, and Ms McCreedy’s presidency begins at a time of transformation both for the organisation and for the profession it represents.

Currently serving as chief operating officer of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Ms McCreedy brings extensive leadership experience across complex, public-facing organisations. She previously held senior roles in the Northern Ireland Audit Office, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and KPMG.

Pamela McCreedy elected President of Chartered Accountants Ireland. Pictured with Niall Walsh, Joan Curry and Barry Doyle

Commenting, Pamela McCreedy said: “I am immensely proud that the Chain of Office is being handed over in Belfast. It’s a privilege to lead the Institute at such a transformative time when the pace of change in our profession is matched only by the scale of opportunity ahead. We must meet that change with integrity, insight, and purpose. I look forward to working with members across the island and abroad to strengthen our impact and build on our proud legacy.”

She paid tribute to outgoing President Barry Doyle, commending his tireless efforts in leading the Institute through amalgamation, engaging with members, and abroad, and championing SMEs, emerging talent, and responsible innovation, including AI.

A central priority for Ms McCreedy’s term is the implementation of Strategy27, the Institute’s three-year strategic framework designed to strengthen the profession’s resilience, relevance, and influence. The strategy is built around five key pillars:

· Attracting and educating the next generation

· Upholding trust in the profession

· Providing relevant and future-focused member support

· Being a strong and effective voice

· Helping members to navigate change.

“Strategy27 is a bold and timely blueprint,” Ms McCreedy explained. “In a complex world of rising costs, geopolitical pressures, and technological acceleration, the trusted role of the Chartered Accountant is more important than ever. Our members are not just finance professionals they are ethical leaders, critical thinkers, and stewards of long-term value.”

The Institute will also unveil a refreshed brand identity next month as part of its first student recruitment campaign under the amalgamated structure aimed at showcasing the diverse and flexible pathways into the profession.

Speaking in Belfast, Ms McCreedy highlighted the strategic importance of Northern Ireland’s dual market access: “Northern Ireland offers unrivalled access to both UK and EU markets, a position no other European region holds. Combined with our skilled workforce and pro-business environment, this is a compelling proposition for investment, and Chartered Accountants have a central role to play in realising that potential.”

She affirmed the Institute’s commitment to supporting members across all sectors, public, private, and practice, and to harnessing the influence of the all-island economy. Ms McCreedy also acknowledged the upcoming departure of Chartered Accountants Ireland chief executive Barry Dempsey, who has led the Institute for the past eight years:

