The new facility will include an eight-lane 25m swimming pool, learner pool, splash pad area, gym and fitness suite, community and multipurpose spaces, soft play and sensory room, destination playpark, pump track, cycle, walking and running trails, an active waterfront area and improved pedestrian linkages to Enniskillen town centre

The transformative redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen, into a state of the art leisure, health and wellbeing hub, is set to enter into the construction phase.

Following formal approval at a Special Council meeting on Tuesday, April 15, preparations are now underway to begin construction on what will become Ireland's only Passivhaus standard leisure facility - bringing the highest environmental and sustainability standards to the design and build.

The highly innovative project, which was developed following extensive public engagement, includes funding of £20m from the UK Government and represents the most significant capital investment undertaken by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council with a total project cost of £70m.

The construction of the new centre will be undertaken by Hillsborough firm Graham. The investment, located on the water's edge of the River Erne on the existing site of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, will see the development of a cutting edge leisure facility designed to support healthy lifestyles and community activities, providing inclusive and accessible spaces for people of all ages while supporting tourism and the local economy.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, councillor John McClaughry, added: "The move to the construction phase is a significant moment and reflects the Council's commitment to investing in transformative, future proofed facilities with health, wellbeing and sustainability at its core.

"This investment will provide inclusive, accessible space for all ages and abilities, indoors and outdoors, while also supporting tourism, the local economy and environment. We are grateful to the UK Government for its vital support and look forward to construction beginning on this highly innovative project."

John Boyle, director, Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Gary Walker, associate cost manager, AECOM, Gerry Rowe, regional director, Graham, Alison McCullagh, chief executive, Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Cllr John McClaughry, chair, Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, William Gott, project manager, Graham and Gary Dillon, senior project manager, AECOM

UK Minister for Local Growth, Alex Norris, explained: “It is wonderful to hear construction is commencing for this exciting revival of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum into a modern health and leisure hub for residents and visitors of Enniskillen.

“The council and community have really collaborated on making sure this new hub meets the needs of local people and boosts local growth, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it has in the area.”

Graham regional director, Mr Gerry Rowe, continued: “We are delighted to move to construction phase with this transformative project, which will feature Ireland’s only Passivhaus-certified leisure centre, pushing the boundaries of environmental sustainability. It’s an exciting opportunity to create a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance local health, wellness, and recreation, and set a new standard in sustainable development.”

