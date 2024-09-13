Founded in 1962, the employee benefits services of Belfast’s Kerr Henderson has combined with Incorporate Benefits to become the Incorporate Group

After six decades, Northern Ireland’s first corporate pensions advisory company has merged with a leading UK consultancy firm.

Incorporate Group has combined the employee benefits services of Belfast’s Kerr Henderson and Incorporate Benefits to consolidate its position as a major player in the UK employee benefits market.

In addition, the general insurance services previous provided under the Kerr Henderson name are now also under the Incorporate banner.

This move comes following the acquisition of Kerr Henderson’s wealth management and corporate pensions services by local entrepreneur Michael Blaney of Ashtree Financial.

The deal, brokered by outgoing Kerr Henderson managing director John Kerr, also included the transfer of the Kerr Henderson name to Ashtree Financial.

Kerr Henderson, founded in 1962 by Bob Kerr, was Northern Ireland’s first corporate pensions advisory company and has been a stalwart of the region’s financial services for over six decades.

While Ashtree Financial will continue the legacy of Kerr Henderson’s wealth management and corporate pensions under its leadership, the general insurance and employee benefits services have rebranded to Incorporate Group, owned by John Kerr which includes Incorporate Benefits LLP which is a joint venture with Audrey Spence of Independent Healthcare Solutions (NI) Limited.

In another development, Incorporate Group is also now adding wellbeing consultancy to its offerings, positioning itself as a complete solution for employee benefits, wellbeing and general insurance.

John Kerr, reflecting on the sale of the Kerr Henderson name and its wealth management and corporate pensions services, said: “My father Bob founded Kerr Henderson in 1962, and we’ve continued to expand our products and services ever since.

"In recent times, Audrey and I have enjoyed growing the services we offer through Incorporate Benefits LLP to our clients in Northern Ireland and across the UK, and we wanted to specialise in employee benefits and general insurance services for our corporate clients.

“To continue offering a best-in-class service to our loyal wealth management and corporate pensions services, I worked with Michael Blaney on this acquisition and I’m excited to see how Kerr Henderson will continue to flourish under his leadership.”

The foundations of the deal hinged on a partnership between the parties ensuring that the two separate entities could provide a combined approach to the financial and protection needs of individuals and companies. Following the acquisition, both parties continue to share office premises in Belfast.

“Incorporate Group will allow us to offer innovative and meaningful products and services to our expanding client base. While Incorporate Group may be new, the team behind the brand is backed by Kerr Henderson’s 60+ years of expertise and trust, helping to push Incorporate Group forward as one of the UK’s foremost trusted advisers for employee benefits,” explained Audrey Spence.

The incorporation of wellbeing consultancy services into Incorporate Group’s portfolio signifies the company’s commitment to a holistic approach, addressing the full spectrum of client needs from employee benefits to overall wellbeing and general insurance.