Northern Ireland television presenter James Blake has been shortlisted for the prestigious Breakthrough Award at the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI) Awards 2024.

James from Lisburn, originally renowned as an internet personality and founder of Belfast’s Vindicta Digital Marketing Agency, has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of television and media.

This recognition comes for his impactful work as the presenter of the eye-opening documentary Hunting the Catfish Crime Gang, which aired on BBC One, BBC Three, and is currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Hunting the Catfish Crime Gang reveals the disturbing reality behind online scams, uncovering the hidden and murky compounds where human trafficking is taking place to force people into these fraudulent operations. The documentary exposes how organised crime networks lure and traffic vulnerable individuals into secret compounds, often in remote areas, where they are held against their will and forced to engage in online scamming, targeting victims worldwide. James Blake’s documentary not only sheds light on these harrowing stories but also delves into the emotional and financial toll that catfishing takes on both the trafficked workers and the people they are coerced to scam. Through in-depth interviews with law enforcement, anti-trafficking organizations, and those directly affected by these crimes, Blake helps bring this hidden crisis into public awareness.

Blake, a well-known media personality with a large and engaged online following, fully utilised his platform to connect with his audience around the release of Hunting the Catfish Crime Gang.

By sharing behind-the-scenes content and interactive discussions, he drew significant attention to the documentary, sparking important conversations about online safety and the human cost behind these scams.

His natural ability to engage with viewers online, coupled with his powerful on-screen presence, has cemented his status as an influential voice in the world of television.

‘Super excited’ about with the nomination, James added on a social media post: “WOW! I am shortlisted for Break Through Talent at the Royal Television Society awards!

“Absolutely over the moon, insane!!!!”

His recent appearance on the red carpet at the National Television Awards (NTAs) in London further solidifies his standing as one of Northern Ireland’s fast and upcoming media figures originally known for his work in the entrepreneurial space and content creation on social media. The RTS NI Awards, which will take place at the Titanic Belfast on Thursday, November 14, as part of the Belfast Media Festival, celebrate the very best of Northern Irish talent.