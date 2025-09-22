Queen’s University Belfast will lead a new £11.5m AI-driven project that will transform how governments around the world use research evidence to inform decision-making on urgent issues like climate change, education, and public safety. Pictured is Professor Sarah Miller, from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work at Queen's University Belfast

The METIUS project will harness artificial intelligence to transform how governments worldwide use research evidence to make faster, smarter decisions on urgent issues like climate change, education, and justice

Queen’s University Belfast will lead a new £11.5m AI-driven project that will transform how governments around the world use research evidence to inform decision-making on urgent issues like climate change, education, and public safety.

The Mobilising Evidence Through AI and User-informed Synthesis (METIUS) project is funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through ESRC and the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), with co-funding from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

Governments often struggle to keep up with the huge amount of scientific research being published. Important findings can be hard to find or too complex to use in time-sensitive decisions. This project aims to fix that by creating a faster, smarter way to bring the best available evidence directly to the people who need it most.

Professor Sarah Miller, from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work at Queen’s, will lead the new METIUS consortium of international partners, which includes UCL, the Campbell Collaboration and the Pan-African Collective for Evidence.

Together, they will:

Use AI to speed up how research is gathered, analysed, and summarised.

Create easy-to-understand tools that help policymakers use this evidence.

Launch pilot projects in key areas like education, justice, international development and the environment.

Build global networks to support evidence-based decision-making.

Speaking about the award, Professor Miller said: “This grant represents a pivotal moment for our consortium, which has spent many years advancing evidence synthesis methodologies in the social sciences. It provides us with an unprecedented opportunity to unite our collective expertise toward a shared vision of making robust evidence more accessible and actionable for decision-makers.

"We are excited about how emerging AI technologies can enhance the rigour and reach of evidence synthesis, ultimately ensuring that high-quality research translates into real-world impact.”

Professor Sir Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast explained: “We are proud that Queen’s and Professor Miller will be leading this vital project that will transform how crucial decisions are made on some of the world’s biggest challenges. This significant investment is a strong endorsement of the excellence and impact of research at Queen’s, and across the entire METIUS consortium.”

Science Minister, Lord Vallance said: “The challenge for policymakers is often in sourcing the specific information they need from troves of research, rather than a lack of available evidence.

“This UK-led project will use AI to pinpoint the information researchers need, and quickly, to improve outcomes in everything from education to justice, climate change to international development, which ultimately benefits us all.”

Stian Westlake, Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) executive chair stated: "AI has enormous potential to turn a mass of diffuse research into synthesised, useful summaries, which can help policy makers and practitioners deliver better outcomes for citizens.

“This new infrastructure investment has the potential to transform how evidence informs policy decisions, and strengthen the UK's position as a leader in research and innovation, driving economic growth and improving lives across the country."