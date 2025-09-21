Patrick Grant offers Castlerock creative Mairead Frizzell a role at Community Clothing after being impressed by her university project

Co Londonderry native Mairead Frizzell has secured a coveted role with Community Clothing, the ethical fashion brand led by BBC Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant.

A recent graduate of Fashion Marketing BA (Hons) at Falmouth University, Mairead first connected with the designer during her Final Major Project (FMP), which explored themes of conscious consumption. After reading Patrick’s bestselling book Less, Mairead reached out via Instagram to request an interview — and was surprised when he said yes.

“For Christmas I received Less by Patrick Grant and I spent the holiday reading it shortly before starting my FMP,” she explained in a recent university interview.

“I had started the research for my project at this point and had been advised by my lecturers to undertake primary research such as interviews, questionnaires and studies. Remembering Patrick’s book, I sent him a message on Instagram sharing how much I loved his book and asking to interview him for my FMP. Surprisingly, he responded and was interested in the interview!"

The chat formed a key part of Mairead’s final project, which proposed a concept for an app that delays online purchases to help curb overconsumption. Impressed by her ideas and initiative, Patrick invited her to send over the completed portfolio after graduation. Not long after receiving it, he offered Mairead a job.

“I found the conversation with Patrick extremely informative and helpful for my project, which proposed the idea of an app that allows you to lock away a purchase before you receive it to prevent overconsumption,” she continued.

“After the interview, he told me to get back in contact once I had finished university, as he wanted to have a look at my FMP once it was a completed piece of work. Once I shared my portfolio, he offered me the job of working as a marketing assistant for his clothing brand, Community Clothing!

“It’s a cool company; one of their missions is to sell ‘clothing’ rather than ‘fashion’, and they make and produce all their clothing in Britain, too. I readily accepted and moved north shortly after graduation to start the role!”

Community Clothing, which focuses on producing high-quality, affordable clothing made entirely in the UK, champions sustainability, ethical production, and slow fashion.

Now a few weeks into her role, Mairead who hails from Castlerock, is already immersed in the brand’s creative operations.

“So far, a lot of my time has been spent finding my feet, getting to know the team and understanding the brand’s tone and values from the inside,” she added.

“No two days are the same which I love! One day I might be supporting with the social content plan or helping with photoshoots, and the next I’m contributing ideas for campaigns or helping to report on how they’re performing. It’s a hands-on role and I’m learning loads already. It's a really great team to be part of and everyone has been so welcoming. The way I've been allowed to settle into the company is amazing and my responsibility and skills will only grow and develop for as long as I'm here.”

Her former school, Loreto College Coleraine, also celebrated her achievement on social media, posting: "Huge congratulations to past pupil Mairead Frizzell, who has landed a role at the clothing brand of BBC Great British Sewing Bee judge, Patrick Grant... What an achievement."

In a LinkedIn post, Community Clothing stated: “We are very happy to have Mairead on board!”