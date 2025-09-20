Owner of Bobby’s Pizza Co says goodbye to the takeaway world to focus on family, health and a new chapter — as new venture Uncle Jack’s steps in to carry on a slice of local tradition. Credit Facebook

Owner of Bobby’s Pizza Co says goodbye to the takeaway world to focus on ‘my family, my sanity, and my quality of life’ — as new venture Uncle Jack’s steps in to carry on a slice of local tradition

A well-known pizza shop in Portadown has officially closed its doors, as owner Bobby Lappin bids farewell to the fast-paced world of hospitality — choosing instead to prioritise family, health, and a better work-life balance.

Bobby, a local entrepreneur and the man behind Bobby’s Pizza Co Lisburn, announced the news in a heartfelt social media post on Tuesday, explaining that after nearly eight years of pouring his heart into the takeaway business, it was finally time to let go.

“With a heavy heart and a mix of emotions, the time has come to finally say goodbye and close the book on a big chapter of my life as I handed over the keys for the shop,” he explained.

“Many have wondered why I’ve made this decision when, on the surface, we’ve been very successful at what we do. But behind the business and behind the page is just a guy — a father, a husband, a brother, a son.

“What often gets overlooked are the sacrifices made by that guy’s family, and the quality of life given up after nearly eight years in the takeaway game: from owning an award-winning chip shop in Portadown, to a burrito bar, to an award-winning pizza shop. Working most evenings, every weekend, and nearly every holiday on the calendar — all in the name of chasing financial security.

“As much fun as it’s been, there comes a time when you have to decide what really matters."

It was during a recent trip to Turkey, where he married his wife Michelle, that the decision became clear.

"For the first time in eight years I closed my shop and was truly present with my whole family, not worrying about a shop at home. And that’s when it became clear: what matters most is my family, my sanity, and my quality of life.”

He also cited the growing challenges facing independent businesses in the hospitality sector: “Sadly, the financial rewards of this industry are no longer worth the sacrifice of time. With the rise of franchised takeaways, both local and international, and ever-increasing overheads squeezing margins to an all-time low, the odds are simply stacked against small independents like us. For me, it’s no longer worth the struggle to stay relevant.”

In his farewell message, Bobby took time to thank his staff, his loyal customers, and his sister Tove, who he described as the “backbone of the business.”

“To all of our loyal customers — thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support through the highs and lows, some of you following us from Portadown to Moira to Lisburn, is what kept us going for nearly a decade. Every order, every message, every bit of encouragement — and every time you waited patiently without a complaint — it meant more than you’ll ever know.”

As for what’s next, Bobby isn’t disappearing — just changing direction. He plans to reopen his sports massage and injury clinic, The Recovery Room, in Portadown this October, and will continue working in property investment under MB Property Dreams.

However the shop space won’t sit empty for long. Taking over the reins is a new business with a personal touch: Uncle Jack’s Pizza Co, the first permanent location from Knead Pizza, a beloved Ballynahinch-based pizza van.

Owner Randal Steele shared the exciting news on social media revealing plans to retire the van and launch a full-time shop in its place: “After a lot of thought, we’ve decided it’s time to park up the pizza van for good. We’ll be selling the van and moving into a shop!’

The new business is named in memory of his late uncle, who once ran a popular pizza shop in Belfast.

He added: “As many of you know, our little pizza van has been serving up slices with love — and thanks to your support, we’re ready for the next step.

“We’re excited to share that we are opening our very own pizza shop! To make it even more special, we’ve named it after my late uncle, who ran a much-loved shop in Belfast for many years. Carrying on his name and legacy means everything to me, and I can’t wait to welcome you all through the doors!

“Don’t worry the same great pizzas you know from the van will still be there (with a few new treats too).

