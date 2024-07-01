Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news comes after Boeing agreed a $4.7billion deal to acquire Spirit AeroSystems, which includes the Belfast plant

European plane maker Airbus is to take over part of the Spirit Aerosystems operation in Northern Ireland.

The news follows Boeing’s $4.7billion (£3.7bn) deal to buy Spirit AeroSystems, the parts supplier it sold nearly 20 years ago, which includes the Belfast plant.

In response Airbus has agreed to take on the supplier's loss-making Europe-focused activities in return for hundreds of millions of dollars of compensation in a rare coordinated move.

Spirit Aerosystems (formerly Bombardier and Shorts) is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest companies employing approximately 3,600 workers across its sites.

It is believed Airbus is taking control of the part of the business which makes wings and fuselage for its A220 jet.

There is uncertainty for the non-Airbus parts of the Belfast business with Spirit saying it will sell them separately. That part of the business includes a range of work on Bombardier business jets.

The structure of the deal will cause alarm among trade unions and the Northern Ireland manufacturing sector.

In response, DUP Leader Gavin Robinson the recent announced plans would give protection for a significant part of the site but there now needs to be a firm plan to protect the rest.

Mr Robinson continued: “This is a partial solution but my preference would be to see a single buyer for the entire site. That is the best way to secure all jobs and make the site sustainable.

“I will continue to highlight and champion a vision for the site that recognises and values retention of wide range of job, skills and technologies of Belfast.

“Whoever forms the next government, I will be building on my previous efforts to bring more investment to this sector.”

In a statement, Patrick M. Shanahan, president and chief executive Officer of Spirit, explained: "After carefully evaluating Boeing's offer to combine, we are confident this transaction is in the best interest of Spirit and its shareholders, and will benefit Spirit's other stakeholders.

"Bringing Spirit and Boeing together will enable greater integration of both companies' manufacturing and engineering capabilities, including safety and quality systems."

Spirit also announced today that it entered into a binding term sheet with Airbus SE. Under the term sheet, the parties will continue to negotiate in good faith to enter into definitive agreements for Airbus to acquire certain Spirit assets that serve Airbus programs, concurrently with the closing of Spirit's acquisition by Boeing.