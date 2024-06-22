Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast firm must be transferred intact to Airbus following Boeing acquisition, demands Unite and Spirit Aerosystems confirm they ‘remain focused on providing the best quality products’

It is believed Boeing is nearing a deal to buy back Spirit AeroSystems which includes a Northern Ireland plant.

According to Forbes, Boeing, the key supplier and former subsidiary, is reported to have made progress with its other chief customer, Airbus, to separate the divisions that handle the its rival’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The imminent deal would include the former Bombardier and Shorts Spirit Aerosystems plant in Belfast, which makes the wings for the Airbus A220, and the former BAE Systems plant in Prestwick, Scotland, which builds Airbus airframes and wings.

The deal would include the former Bombardier and Shorts Spirit Aerosystems plant in Belfast, which makes the wings for the Airbus A220

On Friday, Unite, which represents the overwhelming majority of the Spirit Aerosystems workforce across the UK, raised concerns about Boeing’s acquisition of the firm.

And the UK union is seeking urgent assurance that the purchase will proceed with Airbus acquiring all those parts of the business which fall into its supply chain - keeping Belfast and Prestwick manufacturing operations intact with no loss of jobs.

Unite has already raised its concerns about the future of the Spirit workforce at the highest levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “The livelihoods of workers must not be put at risk as corporate giants carve up the future of this company. It is vital that all workers are quickly given cast iron guarantees over their futures.

“Unite will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the future of this highly skilled and dedicated workforce at Spirit is fully protected.”

Spirit Aerosystems (formerly Bombardier and Shorts) is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest companies employing approximately 3,600 workers across its sites.

Unite estimates that a further 7,000 jobs in Northern Ireland, are dependent on Spirit’s activities. While most of Spirit’s production in Northern Ireland is for Airbus, approximately 40% of jobs are tied to lines for other air manufacturers including Bombardier and Rolls Royce. They report approximately 1,000 workers are employed at the company’s factory in Prestwick and Unite is demanding the same assurances over their futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any deal in which production lines or sites in the Airbus supply chain transfer to Airbus but non-Airbus production transfers to Boeing or a third-party poses a concern for jobs. Unite is concerned that a break-up would undermine wider economies of scale and raise a longer-term threat to all operations.

Unite’s regional co-ordinating officer George Brash, continued: “All Spirit’s operations in Northern Ireland must transfer together – so that our members’ jobs are secure and the aerospace manufacturing base is safeguarded.”

In response a spokesperson from Spirit Aerosystems, confirmed: “We remain focused on providing the best quality products for our customers.”