Leading private bus and coach operator Aircoach has been announced as the official travel partner for Derry Halloween Festival 2024. Organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, this year’s Derry Halloween Festival runs from October 28th – 31. Known as Europe’s largest Halloween Festival, Aircoach will help transport some of the thousands of visitors from outside Northern Ireland being increasingly drawn to the event in specially branded Scarecoaches on its popular 705X route.

Festival-goers from Northern Ireland seeking to secure a guaranteed return seat to and from the festival, at a time of their choosing, can also hop on board a 705X route Scarecoach at Belfast International Airport after booking online.

As part of the partnership, a dedicated Scarecoach shuttle service will also transport hundreds of participants from community groups into the city centre ahead of the main ‘Carnival of the Dead’ parade on Halloween night.

Speaking about the new partnership, Kim Swan, managing director, Aircoach, said: “As a company committed to enhancing connectivity for the NW region, Aircoach understands the significant cultural and economic impact Derry Halloween has on the local community. We’re very proud to be the official travel partner of such a world-renowned event. We are excited to be playing a part in helping promote the city as a premier cultural destination for people arriving on the island and across it.

“With stops in Dublin City Centre, Dublin Airport, and Belfast International and Dublin Airports, Aircoach is perfectly placed to provide Derry Halloween festival-goers, from home and abroad, with fast, reliable, comfortable, and direct travel to and from all of the week’s fantastic events on our specially branded Scarecoaches.

“Like our partners in Derry City and Strabane District Council, we are deeply committed to serving the north west region and to sustainable travel. We’re also passionate about supporting the communities we serve, particularly in the arts and cultural sectors.

Aircoach, the leading private coach and bus operator, has been announced as official travel partner of Derry Halloween. Pictured at the partnership announcement are Aedin McCarter, head of culture, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Kim Swan, managing director, Aircoach (R) along with Derry Halloween’s Walter DeBurgh

"We’re delighted we can play a part in providing community transport for the main parade, and in encouraging and enabling more visitors to leave their cars at home and enjoy the hospitality and entertainment on offer as part of Derry Halloween.”

Earlier this year, Aircoach announced it was boosting its direct services between Belfast City Centre and Dublin Airport and City each day. An additional eight express services are now available on the 705X route.