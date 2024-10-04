Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast’s The Clover Group has acquired the freehold to one of Belfast’s oldest pubs has been purchased in a £5million deal.

The iconic White’s Tavern, located in Winecellar Entry, has been a part of the city for centuries, and claims to be ‘Belfast’s oldest tavern’ dating back to the 1700s.

The flagship venue which has already been sensitively restored and extended by the Group in recent years, incorporates White’s Tavern, Beerhall, Garden & Whites Store.

The deal, which was managed by Maneely McCann with financing support from Barclay’s and Tennents NI, will be catalyst for the Group’s exciting new plans to further develop the property’s upper floors, according to Clover director Mark Beirne.

The building is one of eight venues that the Clover Group operates in Belfast. The announcement follows the Group’s purchase of The Post House, formerly the Eglantine Inn, in South Belfast in 2022.

Mark Beirne said: “White’s is a special venue with a rich history and as guardians of this unique building we are passionate about preserving and nurturing its potential for current and future generations.

The Clover Group has announced that it has acquired the freehold of its iconic White’s Complex in Belfast City Centre in a £5m deal. Pictured outside White’s is Stephen Allen, director, Corporate Banking, Barclays and Clover Group directors, Jim Conlon, Paul Langsford and Mark Beirne

“Our team has worked exceptionally hard over the last five years to recreate the long standing vibrancy of this Belfast institution, extending its historic charm and offering, to provide exemplary experiences for our customers, both local and global.

"While we have much work done, we have more to do and we have exciting new plans in place to breathe new life into the property’s upper floors ensuring we utilise and restore the full potential of this stunning venue.

“It is for these reasons that we are passionate and fully committed to retaining ownership of White’s Complex within the Clover Group.”

Commenting on the deal, Stephen Allen, director, Corporate Banking, Barclays added: “Partnering with the Clover Group in their acquisition of White’s Complex was a perfect fit for Barclays. We’re proud to support them with lending, and like Clover we are committed to supporting a thriving city centre which will drive economic growth and attract a diverse range of visitors.