Larne’s Kim Swan joins Ireland’s leading private bus and coach operator with over 30 years of leadership experience in customer and commercial-focussed roles across transport and logistics

Ireland’s leading private bus and coach operator, Aircoach has appointed a Northern Ireland woman as its new managing director.

Kim Swan from Larne brings over 30 years of leadership experience in customer and commercial-focussed roles across transport and logistics, including her most recent role as interim managing director for Freight at P&O Ferries.

She joins Aircoach with a wealth of experience in leading change, building successful teams, and developing trusted relationships with key stakeholders – including clients, regulators, and trade bodies.

Aircoach, Ireland’s leading private bus and coach operator, is delighted to announce the appointment of Kim Swan from Larne as the new managing director. Pictured are Kim Swan, managing director for Aircoach with Gary Hitchmough, chief growth officer for First Bus. The firm provides provides airport express coach services to and from Belfast and Londonderry

Kim Swan, who officially joined as managing director on September 11, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining First Bus to lead the team at Aircoach. It’s clear to me the business has a solid foundation and is a great platform to deliver our sustainable growth ambition. My priority is to get out and about in the business, meet teams face to face, listen and support new ideas and innovation, and continue to transform and grow this brilliant business.”

Gary Hitchmough, chief growth officer for First Bus (parent company of Aircoach), added: “We’re delighted to welcome Kim on board, she will be a safe pair of hands to lead the business forward with her vast experience in the transport sector. I look forward to her steering the business to further success as we continue to support our customers and communities in Ireland and Northern Ireland.”