Belfast International Airport is delighted to celebrating a year of success with retailer Allster, which has a prime retail unit in departures, showcasing amazing Northern Ireland products and brand.

Since they began working together a year ago, Allster and Belfast International Airport, member of the VINCI Airports network, have supported more than 300 local artisans, food producers and manufacturers.

The partnership also promotes the creativity and quality that Northern Ireland has to offer to the over six million passengers who travel through the airport each year.

The retailer’s presence in the airport has provided a unique opportunity to discover authentic home grown products and support the local economy with the store being one of the busiest in Duty Free as visitors can’t get enough of the quirky authentic product lines from Ulster. From locally made crafts and jewellery to artisanal food and drink, Allster offers a diverse selection of items that highlight our unique culture and creativity.

“We are thrilled to have Allster at Belfast International Airport,” said Belfast International Airport managing director Graham Keddie.

“Supporting local businesses is a top priority for VINCI Airports, and we are proud to offer a platform for Allster to showcase the region’s amazing products. 2023 will see us return to our pre Covid passenger numbers driven by the return of Ryanair and the expansion of easyjet routes, I am confident the airport now provides an unrivalled place for local businesses to be discovered and a unique experience for travellers.”

Eddie Holmes, the founder of Allster, explained: “Supporting local businesses is not only beneficial for the local economy but also helps preserve the unique culture and heritage of the region.

“Since I came home in 2017, after 20 years living abroad, I have been blown away by the quality and innovation on show in the area.

“Our vision is for Allster to be more than just a shopping destination for travellers. It is also an opportunity to show support for the local economy in Ulster by purchasing authentic products from local artisans and makers. By doing so, travellers can help create jobs and promote sustainable growth in the region by ensuring their spending continues to circulate in the local economy.