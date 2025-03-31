Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

24% of respondents across Northern Ireland still using or repaying finance obtained from one of the government loan guarantee schemes, all of which closed for applications in March 2021

Five years after the pandemic, Covid loans remain the most commonly used finance for smaller businesses across Northern Ireland with credit cards and overdrafts taking second and third spots respectively.

The findings emerged following an Enterprise NI and British Business Bank Access to Finance survey of 816 small and medium sized local businesses.

The report also revealed that 17% of smaller firms turn to credit cards for finance while 12% use business overdraft facilities. The relative popularity of credit cards as a source of business finance is likely due to their ease of access and quick approval process. While this can help address short-term cash flow issues it may also be connected to a lack of awareness of alternative types of finance.

The survey was developed to support the British Business Bank and Enterprise NI’s deeper understanding of the differences in access to finance economies across all areas of Northern Ireland.

The overall findings of the survey revealed 57% of smaller businesses in Northern Ireland were using external finance in late 2024.

Around one in five smaller businesses (21%) across the nation reported they experienced barriers to accessing finance, with the highest shares of respondents who expressed this view highlighting their ability to obtain/repay finance (41%) and a lack of awareness or availability of options/support (27%).

Around 91% of businesses with debt perceived their current debt burden as manageable. In the Fermanagh & Omagh Council and Mid Ulster Council areas 94% of businesses described their debt as manageable.

Respondents based in Belfast were more likely to report they expected to require more than £250k additional finance over the next 12 months than in other parts of Northern Ireland, while smaller businesses based in the Mid Ulster area were also particularly inclined to report additional finance requirements between £50k and £250k.

In terms of the types of finance smaller businesses anticipate they may need, Fermanagh & Omagh and Derry & Strabane District Council areas had a considerably higher share of businesses that anticipated accessing business overdrafts while Belfast had the highest share of businesses mentioning equity in this context.

Smaller businesses’ confidence in securing additional finance over the next 12 months differed in Belfast, where businesses were slightly less inclined to express confidence and in the Mid Ulster and Derry & Strabane District Council areas where confidence levels were the highest.

Susan Nightingale, director Devolved Nations, UK Network British Business Bank said: “Whether based in Newry or Newtownabbey, Cookstown or Craigavon, at British Business Bank we are fully committed to ensuring every business across Northern Ireland has equal access to capital. Using research like this to better understand how finance usage, barriers and future finance needs vary across the geography, allows us to tailor our programmes and engagement strategies more effectively.

“We can see from the report findings, there is a strong propensity for businesses across Northern Ireland to use the more traditional types of finance. Whilst credit cards may be a viable option for incidental business expenses, they should not be used to fund ongoing working capital requirements or longer-term growth plans. A greater awareness of other options, such as invoice finance or equity finance, and their benefits may be the key to ensuring longevity and unlocking greater growth potential for businesses here.

“The British Business Bank and Enterprise NI are working collaboratively to remove barriers and improve financial access for smaller businesses across Northern Ireland. This collaborative partnership is focused on ensuring that businesses in all regions, particularly those in harder-to-reach areas, have the information they need to make informed finance choices, decisions that look beyond familiarity and ease of access and focus on the needs of the business.”

Michael McQuillan, chief executive, Enterprise NI said: “It is clear more work is needed in raising the awareness of different types of finance available to smaller businesses across Northern Ireland.

“When we see a lot of businesses turning to traditional forms of finance such as overdrafts and credit cards it suggests these are the facilities businesses are turning to if they can’t get a bank loan.

“There are certainly other avenues available to businesses but we must ensure owners are more aware of the different types of finance.

“Surveys like this are really important as they can help us shape our activities in different parts of Northern Ireland. For example, a seminar on equity investment in Fermanagh might be more beneficial than holding it in Belfast where awareness is greater.