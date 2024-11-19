Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast Harbour will partner with digital solutions provider Aidrivers Ltd and container port operator BCT Ltd to trial the use of new autonomous technology for Terminal Tractors (TT), which ports use for transporting containers between quay cranes and storage areas

A consortium led by Belfast Harbour has been awarded funding for a feasibility study into the adoption of autonomous technology that could revolutionise port logistics and operations across the UK.

Traditional TT operations contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions and the study will test whether autonomous operation reduces environmental impacts, increases safety and enhances operational efficiency.

Funding of almost £400,000 has been secured from the UK Department for Transport’s Smart Shipping Acceleration Fund to carry out the study at Belfast Harbour’s Victoria Terminal 3 container terminal over a five-month period starting in November.

The primary objective of the project, which is the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland, is to fit existing TTs with autonomous software and hardware, optimising fleet operations to achieve up to 30% fuel efficiency gains.

It also aims to show the scalability and affordability of autonomous solutions particularly tailored for smaller ports and set a precedent for global adoption.

Laura O’Neill, digital transformation manager at Belfast Harbour, said: “We are excited to launch this initiative, which seeks to address a critical gap in the shipping supply chain, where traditional TT operations have been a big contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and operational inefficiencies.

“The project is part of Belfast Harbour’s commitment to building a sustainable future and further enhances our ESG credentials by partnering with key tenants to help them address Scope 3 emissions. The study aims to reduce the amount of time TTs are idle, increase throughput of containers and investigate the potential for higher skilled jobs.”

Sadaf Ghani, chief marketing communication officer at Aidrivers Ltd, explained: “Our goal is to develop and demonstrate a regulatory-compliant autonomous TT solution that can be seamlessly replicated across regional ports in the UK and beyond.

“By showcasing the scalability and efficiency of autonomous TTs in smaller ports, the initiative aims to set new standards in global port operations while positioning UK companies as leaders in autonomous port technologies.”

Alec Colvin, spokesperson from Belfast Container Terminal Ltd, continued: “This feasibility study marks a critical step in implementing autonomous TT solutions in UK regional ports, leveraging local expertise and technology to deliver environmental benefits, cost savings, operational efficiencies, and support for resilient supply chains essential for national and global trade.

“The project not only supports the UK’s clean energy transition goals but also enhances port competitiveness, resilience against labour shortages and economic viability for manufacturers.”

Neale Ryan, head of land and maritime transport at Innovate UK, added: “The use of greater automation in our ports is a huge opportunity to increase productivity, enhance safety and reduce emissions. It is also an economic growth opportunity as we develop and scale these new technologies which will be in demand around the world over the coming decades. This vital project in Belfast is one of 30 projects across the UK awarded as part of the Smart Shipping Acceleration Fund, funded by Department for Transport and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK.”