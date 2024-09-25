American fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A to open in Northern Ireland
The third largest quick service restaurant company in the United States Chick-fil-A has announced its first restaurant locations as part of the company’s UK-wide expansion – including Northern Ireland.
With more than 3,000 restaurants across the US, Puerto Rico and Canada, the new sites in Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool, and London will mark the first locations outside of North America for the restaurant brand, which is known for its famous Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and friendly hospitality.
Chick-fil-A plans to open five restaurants, both licensed and locally owned and operated models, across the UK in the first two years.
The brand’s initial expansion into the UK will create approximately 400 new jobs at licensed and franchised restaurants.
Anita Costello, chief international officer at Chick-fil-A, said: “Serving communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to bringing Chick-fil-A’s delicious food and signature hospitality to Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool and London, and continuing our long-term investment in the UK.”
“From job creation to supporting local causes, we are excited about the positive impact our first restaurants will have in the communities they serve.”
As part of Chick-fil-A’s longstanding mission to aid in the fight against hunger, the brand will donate £25,000 to a local non-profit organisation in celebration of each new restaurant opening. This tradition will be introduced to all U.K. locations to support their local communities.
Each restaurant will have the opportunity to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table programme, an initiative that redirects surplus food from Chick-fil-A restaurants to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and non-profits in need. Last year, the programme helped create more than 7 million meals from surplus food donated by participating Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada. The programme will be introduced U.K.-wide.
Chick-fil-A restaurants plan to serve chicken sourced from the U. as well as 100% free range eggs raised on farms with welfare certification.
Joanna Symonds, head of UK Operations, explained: “We’ve always cared about the impact of our restaurants on the local communities that we serve, and we strive to positively impact areas throughout the UK.
“Caring for people, while delivering great food, is at the heart of our brand, and we encourage our local Owner-Operators to partner with organisations which support their local communities.”
Chick-fil-A is currently accepting expressions of interest for individuals who are interested in becoming an independent Chick-fil-A franchise Owner-Operator in the UK.
The announcement marks the first stage of Chick-fil-A’s U.K. expansion plans.
