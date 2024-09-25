Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The third largest quick service restaurant company in the US plans to invest more than $100million over the next 10 years as part of long-term commitment to the UK – with Belfast being one of the first UK locations

The third largest quick service restaurant company in the United States Chick-fil-A has announced its first restaurant locations as part of the company’s UK-wide expansion – including Northern Ireland.

With more than 3,000 restaurants across the US, Puerto Rico and Canada, the new sites in Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool, and London will mark the first locations outside of North America for the restaurant brand, which is known for its famous Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and friendly hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chick-fil-A, the third largest quick service restaurant company in the United States by sales volume, has announced Belfast as one of its first UK locations, marking the first stage of its UK expansion plans

Chick-fil-A plans to open five restaurants, both licensed and locally owned and operated models, across the UK in the first two years.

The brand’s initial expansion into the UK will create approximately 400 new jobs at licensed and franchised restaurants.

Anita Costello, chief international officer at Chick-fil-A, said: “Serving communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to bringing Chick-fil-A’s delicious food and signature hospitality to Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool and London, and continuing our long-term investment in the UK.”

“From job creation to supporting local causes, we are excited about the positive impact our first restaurants will have in the communities they serve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chick-fil-A is known for creating a welcoming restaurant experience, starting with friendly service, a warm welcome and quality food. Popular menu items that will be introduced in the U.K. include: the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, freshly made salads, and nuggets that are hand-breaded throughout the day

As part of Chick-fil-A’s longstanding mission to aid in the fight against hunger, the brand will donate £25,000 to a local non-profit organisation in celebration of each new restaurant opening. This tradition will be introduced to all U.K. locations to support their local communities.

Each restaurant will have the opportunity to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table programme, an initiative that redirects surplus food from Chick-fil-A restaurants to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and non-profits in need. Last year, the programme helped create more than 7 million meals from surplus food donated by participating Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada. The programme will be introduced U.K.-wide.

Chick-fil-A restaurants plan to serve chicken sourced from the U. as well as 100% free range eggs raised on farms with welfare certification.

Chick-fil-A, the third largest quick service restaurant company in the United States by sales volume, has announced Belfast as one of its first UK locations, marking the first stage of its UK expansion plans

Joanna Symonds, head of UK Operations, explained: “We’ve always cared about the impact of our restaurants on the local communities that we serve, and we strive to positively impact areas throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Caring for people, while delivering great food, is at the heart of our brand, and we encourage our local Owner-Operators to partner with organisations which support their local communities.”

Chick-fil-A is currently accepting expressions of interest for individuals who are interested in becoming an independent Chick-fil-A franchise Owner-Operator in the UK.