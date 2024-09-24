The development at The Marine Hotel, Ballycastle by Belfast planning consultants O'Toole & Starkey includes 14 additional bedrooms, 10 self-catering studio apartments and a rooftop events space. The construction of these new bedrooms, self-catering units and rooftop events space will take 18 months. Credit: Planning Portal

The development includes 14 additional bedrooms, 10 self-catering studio apartments, new function room and a rooftop events space

Owners of The Marine Hotel in Ballycastle have been given planning permission for a major extension, just as they announce a new acquisition.

Colum McLornan and business partner Claire Hunter confirmed they had received the green light from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the significant development project which includes the next phase of their refurbishment and expansion plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development by Belfast planning consultants O'Toole & Starkey includes 14 additional bedrooms, 10 self-catering studio apartments and a rooftop events space. The construction of these new bedrooms, self-catering units and rooftop events space will take 18 months.

The directors hope the new accommodation will be open for Christmas 2025.

According to the planning application, the plans include ‘partial demolition, extensions and alterations to Marine Hotel to provide extended ground floor restaurant/bar area, a new entrance and lobby accessed from the existing parking area, 14no. additional bedrooms, a new roof and a function room with 2no. external terraces at 3rd floor level within the roof. Conversion of former Country Club building to 10no self-catering holiday accommodation suites.’

Marine Hotel, located in Northern Ireland, recently secured an AA four-star award for outstanding service and hospitality. The Ballycastle hotel is now one of the few hotels in Northern Ireland to be awarded this prestigious title. Pictured is Colum McLornan and business partner Claire Hunter

In further developments at the four-star hotel, the business has also appointed Olga Henry as general manager. Ms Henry, formerly of Da Vinci’s Hotel in Londonderry and former board member of the NIHF, will oversee its operations as it embarks on its expansion plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McLornan, director, said: “We look forward to working with Olga in the coming years as we develop the Marine Hotel site.”

The Ballycastle hotel also recently secured an AA four-star award for outstanding service and hospitality and is now one of the few hotels in Northern Ireland to be awarded this prestigious title.

In further developments at the Marine Hotel, the business has also appointed Olga Henry as general manager. Pictured is Olga Henry and Colum McLornan, director