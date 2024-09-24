Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Owners of The Front Page bar in Ballymena,Stephen Reynolds and his wife Marie, retire and thank customers for ‘an absolute blast’

A historical 20th century Northern Ireland pub has changed hands after 34 years.

The popular The Front Page bar in Ballymena town centre has been sold after owners Stephen Reynolds and his wife Marie decide to retire.

In an emotional online post the dedicated couple said they’d had ‘an absolute blast’ adding ‘a massive and heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been part of the Front Page journey’.

Wishing the new proprietors Brian McKenna, who previously owned McKenna’s bar in Belfast, and Michael McKeever, they urged customer ‘to give the new team at Front Page the same support and encouragement that we've enjoyed during the last 34 years’.

The social media post on Monday, stated: “And that, as they say, is a wrap my friends.

“Today we welcomed new proprietors at The Front Page Bar Ballymena ....Brian McKenna and Michael McKeever.

Brian McKenna and Michael McKeever take over Front Page bar in Ballymena after owner Stephen Reynolds and his wife Marie decide to retire. Credit Facebook

“Stephen and Marie would take this opportunity to say a massive and heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been part of the Front Page journey during the last 34 years.

“It's been an absolute blast. We couldn't have accomplished all that we have achieved without your help.

“Thank you to all of the staff and customers both past and present, door supervisors, DJs and entertainers, delivery men, reps, suppliers, our Facebook followers at home and abroad and everyone who has contributed to our continued success during the last 34 years.

“Sincere best wishes to Brian and Michael in their new venture together. We wish them continued success going forward.

“Please continue to give the new team at Front Page the same support and encouragement that we've enjoyed during the last 34 years.

“Not so much the end of an era....just the beginning of a brand new chapter for both Marie and I, the new proprietors and everyone at Team Front Page.