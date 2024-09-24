Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pilgrim's Europe which encompasses Moy Park, has reported combined revenues of £4.2billion for the 2023 financial year, an increase of 5.5%

A food production giant which supplies major UK supermarkets said it has returned to "profitable growth", with combined revenues above the £4billion mark.

Pilgrim's Europe, which encompasses the Pilgrim's UK, Moy Park and Pilgrim's Food Masters businesses, has reported combined revenues of £4.2bn for the 2023 financial year, an increase of 5.5%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It generated profits after taxation of £106million, up from £27million in 2022.

Pilgrim's Europe, which encompasses the Pilgrim's UK, Moy Park and Pilgrim's Food Masters businesses, has reported combined revenues of £4.2bn for the 2023 financial year, an increase of 5.5%

The accounts are the first to be published under the Pilgrim’s Europe structure and show the company is getting back on track to pre-Covid levels.

The FY23 results were supported by easing inflation in the UK and Europe and wage growth, while shoppers increasingly traded into chicken, pork sausage and lamb relative to other categories.

In the first half of 2024, the company continued on this trajectory with profits after taxation of £44m, an increase of £17m compared to the same period last year as consumer sentiment continues to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the improving external environment, the combined performance demonstrates the ongoing positive impact of the strategic measures implemented by the Pilgrim’s Europe Executive Leadership to drive greater collaboration, efficiency and growth across the businesses.

Back office consolidation, coupled with footprint optimisation and a £60m strategic investment programme focused on the company’s larger facilities over 2023 and YTD 2024 are also realising benefits. The investment includes £12m to consolidate and upgrade its Meals facilities at Windmill Lane and Attleborough with a focus on mix optimisation and meeting growing consumer convenience demand.

The company’s fresh chicken business unit also continues to be a key driver of growth with consumers continuing to recognise chicken’s relative affordability compared to other proteins in H1 2024.

In line with Pilgrim’s global diversification strategy into branded and value added items, the £400m branded European portfolio continues to perform particularly well. Net sales grew over 10% in 2023 compared to the full year 2022. Richmond and Rollover brand sales increased over 13% and 31% in the period with branded growth rising a further 6% in H1 2024 as Fridge Raiders and Richmond grew faster than category averages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivan Siqueira, president of Pilgrim's Europe, said: "As Pilgrim's Europe we have come together to form the largest food business in the UK, and one of the leading integrated food businesses in Europe offering unrivalled capabilities, products, service and innovation to our customers. We are proud to provide local security of supply and high-quality food choices enjoyed by millions across the UK and Europe each year.

"Since bringing together Pilgrim's UK, Moy Park and Pilgrim's Food Masters under the Pilgrim's Europe structure, we have taken steps to drive operational excellence to become a more customer-focused, efficient organisation. These moves have reinforced our ability to return to profitable growth in partnership with key customers.

"We thank all our customers, team members, farmers and partners for their support during the transition period and as we continue to identify ways to increase our speed to market, further simplify our operations and deliver best-in-class customer service and sustainable growth."