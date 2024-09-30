American multinational pizza restaurant chain to open newest store in Northern Ireland, delivering 20 jobs
American multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino’s is set to open its newest store in Northern Ireland, with the launch of Ballynahinch next week.
The highly anticipated store will be located at 16 Dromore Street, Ballynahinch, BT24 8AG, providing delicious pizza, hand made with fresh dough, vine-ripened tomato sauce and always 100% mozzarella.
The new store opening delivers a total of 20 new roles to the area, including store management, pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.
To mark the official store launch, pizza fans who simply cannot wait until the store opens, can sign up on the store’s Facebook page to avail of a free, 2-topping 9.5 inch pizza on opening week.
The new store will also be offering customers a range of special offers and deals, including an exclusive offer of small pizzas priced at just £8, medium pizzas priced at just £10 and large pizzas at £12.
On Monday, October 7, the first 30 customers will receive a ‘Golden Ticket’, which can be exchanged at the store for a free large pizza in the first few weeks post-opening.
Franchisee Mike Racz, said: “We’re thrilled to see Domino’s continue to grow and become firm favourites in even more communities in Northern Ireland and we are delighted to bring the nation’s favourite pizza to Ballynahinch and the surrounding areas.
"It's great to see a host of new and local talent join the Domino’s family and we look forward to welcoming the local community into our store very soon.”
