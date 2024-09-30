Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milecross Financial has returned to its roots by completing its third significant acquisition in 2024 - this time in its birthplace of Northern Ireland.

With 100 advisers across 30 locations across the UK, the company has purchased Miskimmin Wealth, an established financial adviser that focuses on retirement planning, investing and mortgages from offices in Belfast and Ballyclare.

The deal adds approximately 8,000 clients, a team of 18, and around £130 million of assets to Milecross and follows the recent acquisitions of Dundee-based Osprey Financial Services, and Surrey practice The Centre Court Partnership.

Paul Dalzell, founder and chief executive Officer at Milecross, said: “Miskimmin Wealth is a Northern Ireland-based business, so this acquisition takes us back to where we first began.

“The firm has a strong local presence specialising in wealth management, allowing Milecross to continue to grow its wealth profile while at the same time achieving benefits through closely related operations.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to use the combined talents in both businesses to offer even more to clients – creating a powerhouse of financial planning in Northern Ireland.”

Mark Miskimmin, managing director at Miskimmin Wealth, added his support: “We chose Milecross because we wanted to become part of a much bigger holistic financial advice business, with a presence not only in Northern Ireland but also across the UK. It was a natural fit for the next stage of our journey.”

Miskimmin Wealth is the third business Milecross has acquired in 2024 as part of ambitious growth plans.

Chris Thorndycraft, chief commercial officer at Milecross, concluded: “Acquisitions are really important alongside organic growth, and we continue to look for further opportunities across the UK.