Coming October: Slim Chickens is making its grand debut in Sprucefield Retail Park, Lisburn in eight weeks

Get ready, Belfast! Slim Chickens, the beloved American restaurant is making its grand debut in Sprucefield Retail Park, Lisburn.

Northern Ireland’s first-ever Slim Chickens drive-thru is set to open this October.

Located within the 9,800 sq. ft of prime space in the £20 million expansion of Sprucefield Retail Park, the new restaurant will join other exciting additions, including new retail units and a hotel.

With the excitement building, we’re expecting long queues at the drive-thru on launch day, so be sure to come prepared!

“At Slim Chickens, we’re all about delivering that Southern charm alongside our fresh, cooked-to-order chicken. We can’t wait to bring this experience to Sprucefield,” said Ben Blore, head of operations at Slim Chickens.

“I want to give a huge shout-out to our amazing team, who are working tirelessly to make this opening a reality. Their dedication is what allows us to serve up the best experience to our guests, every single time.”

To celebrate this milestone, Slim Chickens is rolling out something special for its fans. Golden Tickets will be handed out in-store, giving customers the chance to win a variety of exciting prizes, with the ultimate reward being free Slims for a year. The first 5,000 customers will receive a scratch card (Golden Ticket) with every order, each one guaranteed to reveal a special discount or free food, and one lucky guest will walk away with free Slims for a year.

From signature tenders and wraps to loaded fries and milkshakes, Slim Chickens offers something for everyone. The menu boasts thirteen handmade dipping sauces, like garlic parmesan, honey BBQ, and Slim’s signature sauce, that are the perfect complement to the restaurant’s crispy, flavourful chicken. And with plant-based options on the menu, there’s no need for anyone to miss out on the fun.

For those who can’t make it to the restaurant, Slim Chickens will also be available on all major delivery platforms, bringing their mouth-watering dishes straight to your door.

With its vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere and commitment to quality, Slim Chickens is set to become a must-visit spot in Belfast.

