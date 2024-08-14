Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elkstone has announced the 156 rooms at Bradbury Place, its first purpose-built student accommodation scheme in Northern Ireland, are now available for reservations

The £20million scheme, located near Queen’s University Belfast, will open in September ahead of the 2024/25 academic year, with students being encouraged to book soon to avoid disappointment.

The impressive student accommodation boasts ensuite student living units consisting of a mixture of cluster and studio beds over five floors, and facilities including a state-of-the-art gym, cinema room, hi-tech shared study space, an interactive lounge, communal break-out space areas and 24/7 security.

The property is managed by student accommodation company Mezzino, an experienced operator with student schemes at 34 locations across the UK and Ireland.

Prospective students are invited to attend an open viewing event, running until August 17, where they can explore the accommodation on offer and learn further important information. Viewings by appointment can be arranged thereafter.

Ciarán McIntyre, Elkstone co-founder and head of real estate, said: “The new student residences at Bradbury Place opening for bookings marks an important milestone for Elkstone as it is our first student property in Northern Ireland.

Prospective students are invited to attend an open viewing event, running until August 17

“With demand for purpose-built student accommodation continuing to surge, Bradbury Place will be a major addition to Belfast’s offering and will play a leading role in helping to meet the needs of the ever-growing student population seeking high-quality spaces to live.

“Bradbury Place offers best-in-class facilities and amenities in a central location that is convenient to both Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University.

“The new rooms can be reserved online but we expect they will go quickly given the demand that exists for accommodation of this calibre and we very much look forward to welcoming students in September and seeing the scheme thrive.”

Elkstone and Mezzino are offering exclusive discounts to those who book by August 24, providing savings of £500 on en-suite rooms, and up to £750 on Studio Suite reservations.

All bookings for the new student rooms can be made at www.bradburyplace.com.