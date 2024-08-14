Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saintfield’s Donite Plastics appoints Matthew Revels as general manager

Northern Ireland industrial thermoforming company, Donite Plastics has appointed Matthew Revels as general manager.

Matthew joins the Saintfield-based company from Illig UK, bringing extensive engineering, project management and leadership experience to the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland industrial thermoforming company, Donite Plastics has appointed Matthew Revels as general manager

He will oversee the strategic vision for Donite Plastics, in addition to new business, product development and day-to-day activities, as well as ensuring the company is at the forefront of the latest thermoforming technologies and smart factory systems.

Speaking about the role, Matthew said, “I’m looking forward to building on the excellent work that has been achieved at Donite Plastics to date, and planning the future to ensure the business remains sustainable and profitable.