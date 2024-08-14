Northern Ireland plastic fabrication firm appoints new manager

By Claire Cartmill
Published 14th Aug 2024, 22:17 BST
Saintfield’s Donite Plastics appoints Matthew Revels as general manager

Northern Ireland industrial thermoforming company, Donite Plastics has appointed Matthew Revels as general manager.

Matthew joins the Saintfield-based company from Illig UK, bringing extensive engineering, project management and leadership experience to the role.

Northern Ireland industrial thermoforming company, Donite Plastics has appointed Matthew Revels as general manager

He will oversee the strategic vision for Donite Plastics, in addition to new business, product development and day-to-day activities, as well as ensuring the company is at the forefront of the latest thermoforming technologies and smart factory systems.

Speaking about the role, Matthew said, “I’m looking forward to building on the excellent work that has been achieved at Donite Plastics to date, and planning the future to ensure the business remains sustainable and profitable.

"It is a hugely exciting time for the company with plans progressing for expansion and further development, and I’m excited to help both the management and leadership teams realise their full potential moving forward.”

