Former CEO of Software NI, David Crozier CBE will lead the new Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre which aims to will deliver 390 postgraduate qualifications and train thousands of workers

Northern Ireland technology leader David Crozier CBE has been appointed director of the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC), a multi-million-pound centre at Ulster University that works to foster greater AI adoption in business and generate high-value jobs in the sector.

David brings over 25 years of technology and policy expertise to the role, leading the state-of-the-art facility based at Ulster University’s Belfast and Londonderry campuses, and delivered in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast.

Launched as part of a £16.3 million investment by Invest Northern Ireland and the Department for the Economy in March 2024, the AICC exists to harness the power of artificial intelligence technology for the benefit of business.

David Crozier CBE, director of the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre, said: "As an alumnus of Ulster University, I'm thrilled to return as director of the AI Collaboration Centre, where we'll accelerate AI adoption across Northern Ireland's key industries and cultivate essential talent.

"The AICC will forge strong links between academia and industry, driving competitiveness, generating high-value jobs, and establishing our region as a beacon of AI-accelerated innovation.

"I'm eager to collaborate with partners at Queen's University Belfast, Invest NI, and the Department for the Economy to ensure the Centre's positive economic impact resonates throughout Northern Ireland and beyond."

Awarded a CBE in the 2024 New Year’s Honours List for services to the economy, David was most recently the CEO of Software NI, the representative body of Northern Ireland’s £1.7 billion software industry.

His tenure saw the membership base grow by over 150% and the launch of a software strategy for Northern Ireland, setting out ambitions to grow the local sector to 50,000 jobs and £5 billion in GVA by 2035.

David also spent over a decade at Queen's University Belfast's Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) as Head of Strategic Partnerships and Engagement and previously served as Deputy Director of its Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Education (ACE-CSE) programme. He was appointed to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) College of Experts in 2021, is a member of the Northern Ireland Cyber Security Steering Group and has been Chair of SpecialisterneNI since 2020, an organisation that supports autistic and neurodivergent individuals in their career development. David previously worked for Invest Northern Ireland and brings a wealth of experience from his time there.

The centre, which will have 25 staff in total, will promote AI adoption to boost competitiveness and productivity across all industries, including logistics, finance, life-sciences, manufacturing and Agri-Tech.

The AICC will deliver 390 postgraduate AI qualifications and train thousands of workers across Northern Ireland via classroom based or online skills training.

Professor Michaela Black, Professor of Artificial Intelligence at Ulster University, added: “We are delighted to welcome David Crozier as director of the AICC, which works to increase AI adoption in business settings and develop new qualifications to secure the AI workforce of the future.