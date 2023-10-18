Amplifi Solutions facilitates £10million in R&D Tax Credits for Northern Ireland clients
A Ballyclare entrepreneurial tax incentive specialist has played a key role in securing nearly £10 million in non-dilutive financial support for Northern Ireland businesses, through R&D tax credits, in the last financial year.
Marking a significant growth from the previous year, Amplifi Solutions has an increase its support by nearly £1.5 million.
As a part of Catalyst’s Inbound Investor steering committee, Amplifi Solutions extends its commitment to growth businesses beyond R&D tax credits and helps to match local businesses with non-NI investors when sourcing investment capital.Jamie Watts, commercial director at Amplifi Solutions, explained: “Recognising the challenges faced by companies amidst reforms in the R&D tax credit scheme, we aim to play a pivotal role in helping businesses and their advisors grasp the changes and the impact they might have on their business in the forthcoming years.”
Championing Northern Ireland’s innovation profile, Amplifi partners with key stakeholders across the business community to ensure that companies are in-the-know about the government's R&D tax credit scheme - a crucial incentive which can accelerate their innovation roadmap.
Amplifi collaborates with prominent investment companies like Maven, Par Equity, and Clarendon Fund Managers, ensuring their portfolios are making accurate and defensible claims.Even against this backdrop of uncertainty, they have continued to add strongly innovative businesses into its client roster, including Decom Engineering, MDE Machinery, IRP Commerce, Seven Software and SideQuest.Jamie continued: “Accountancy practices are becoming increasingly wary of potential liabilities with HMRC's intensified scrutiny. We’ve witnessed practices stepping away from offering an inhouse R&D tax credit service, instead steering their clients more towards specialist providers like us. Our prudent claims approach, bolstered by industry-experienced technical writers and a robust delivery team, which is composed of Chartered Tax Advisors and qualified accountants, offers more knowledge and supportive backup for their clients."Amplifi will be celebrating our 10th year of trading in 2024, and I believe our longevity and success is testimony to our diligent approach and the strength of the innovation ecosystem that we have developed.”