Marking a significant growth from the previous year, the Ballyclare firm has an increase its support by nearly £1.5 million

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Ballyclare entrepreneurial tax incentive specialist has played a key role in securing nearly £10 million in non-dilutive financial support for Northern Ireland businesses, through R&D tax credits, in the last financial year.

Marking a significant growth from the previous year, Amplifi Solutions has an increase its support by nearly £1.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a part of Catalyst’s Inbound Investor steering committee, Amplifi Solutions extends its commitment to growth businesses beyond R&D tax credits and helps to match local businesses with non-NI investors when sourcing investment capital.Jamie Watts, commercial director at Amplifi Solutions, explained: “Recognising the challenges faced by companies amidst reforms in the R&D tax credit scheme, we aim to play a pivotal role in helping businesses and their advisors grasp the changes and the impact they might have on their business in the forthcoming years.”

Amplifi Solutions, a Northern Ireland entrepreneurial tax incentive specialist, has announced its key role in securing nearly £10 million in vital, non-dilutive financial support for NI businesses, through R&D tax credits, in the last financial year. This marks a significant growth from the previous year, reflecting an increase of nearly £1.5 million. Pictured are Amplifi Solutions staff Lisa Holmes, Jamie Watts, Jeff Drennan, Chris Maylin and Patricia Harvey

Championing Northern Ireland’s innovation profile, Amplifi partners with key stakeholders across the business community to ensure that companies are in-the-know about the government's R&D tax credit scheme - a crucial incentive which can accelerate their innovation roadmap.