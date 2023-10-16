News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Ann’s Care Homes to create over 50 jobs after planning secured for £3.6million 36-bedroom care facility in Co Tyrone

The new Clogher bespoke facility will include quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, visitor facilities plus vegetable plots and animal pens
By Claire Cartmill
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland home service provider, Ann’s Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility in Co Tyrone.

The family run company, which currently operates 16 care homes across Northern Ireland, purchased the site of the Valley Care Home in December 2021 after the previous owners closed it in January of that year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new purpose-built bespoke facility is set to comprise 36 bedrooms all equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of more than 21,000 sq ft in area.

Most Popular
Ann's Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility in Co Tyrone. The new purpose-built bespoke facility is set to comprise 36 bedrooms all equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of more than 21,000 sq ft in area. Externally there will be landscaping to provide a welcoming and scenic environment. Residents will have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pens. There will also be ample parking facilities for visiting family membersAnn's Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility in Co Tyrone. The new purpose-built bespoke facility is set to comprise 36 bedrooms all equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of more than 21,000 sq ft in area. Externally there will be landscaping to provide a welcoming and scenic environment. Residents will have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pens. There will also be ample parking facilities for visiting family members
Ann's Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility in Co Tyrone. The new purpose-built bespoke facility is set to comprise 36 bedrooms all equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of more than 21,000 sq ft in area. Externally there will be landscaping to provide a welcoming and scenic environment. Residents will have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pens. There will also be ample parking facilities for visiting family members

Externally there will be landscaping to provide a welcoming and scenic environment. Residents will have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pens. There will also be ample parking facilities for visiting family members.

Ann’s Care Homes currently operate Sunnyside Retreat Care Home on the same site, a 19 bedded bespoke facility which opened in January 2023 and provides a forever home for residents living with mental health and physical disabilities.

Read More
Aircoach appoints Northern Ireland woman as new managing director

Michael McQuade of Ann’s Care Homes, said: “We welcome the approval of planning permission for a new £3.6m care home in Clogher. I’m confident that it will be a vital service to the local area providing residents with the excellent quality of care that is delivered with integrity and consistency that we at Ann’s pride ourselves on. The new facility will also create a significant economic boost and more than 50 new jobs in a range of roles including registered nurses, care assistants and ancillary staff.”

Ann's Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility in Clogher. The new purpose-built bespoke facility is set to comprise 36 bedrooms all equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of more than 21,000 sq ft in area. Residents will have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pensAnn's Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility in Clogher. The new purpose-built bespoke facility is set to comprise 36 bedrooms all equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of more than 21,000 sq ft in area. Residents will have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pens
Ann's Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility in Clogher. The new purpose-built bespoke facility is set to comprise 36 bedrooms all equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of more than 21,000 sq ft in area. Residents will have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pens
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ann’s Care Homes is part of the Ann’s Group which also comprises domiciliary care service Ann’s Homecare and nursing agency, Ann’s Nursing Care. The group currently employs over 3,000 staff across Northern Ireland.

Related topics:Care homesNorthern IrelandResidents