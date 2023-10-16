The new Clogher bespoke facility will include quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, visitor facilities plus vegetable plots and animal pens

Northern Ireland home service provider, Ann’s Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility in Co Tyrone.

The family run company, which currently operates 16 care homes across Northern Ireland, purchased the site of the Valley Care Home in December 2021 after the previous owners closed it in January of that year.

The new purpose-built bespoke facility is set to comprise 36 bedrooms all equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of more than 21,000 sq ft in area.

Externally there will be landscaping to provide a welcoming and scenic environment. Residents will have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pens. There will also be ample parking facilities for visiting family members.

Ann’s Care Homes currently operate Sunnyside Retreat Care Home on the same site, a 19 bedded bespoke facility which opened in January 2023 and provides a forever home for residents living with mental health and physical disabilities.

Michael McQuade of Ann’s Care Homes, said: “We welcome the approval of planning permission for a new £3.6m care home in Clogher. I’m confident that it will be a vital service to the local area providing residents with the excellent quality of care that is delivered with integrity and consistency that we at Ann’s pride ourselves on. The new facility will also create a significant economic boost and more than 50 new jobs in a range of roles including registered nurses, care assistants and ancillary staff.”

