Larne business enterprise LEDCOM has recently published its annual report revealing that their support and facilities have helped towards the creation/safeguarding of 430 jobs across the Mid and East Antrim and the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council areas, an approximate 10% increase on the previous year’s results.

The economic impact of these roles has totalled almost £14m, an uplift of 11% on last year’s figures, alongside over £474,000 being re-spent in the aforementioned council areas by suppliers with a total of 218 businesses and start-ups receiving support through LEDCOM’s various programmes and facilities in Larne and Ballyclare.

LEDCOM, which inspires local economic development, has been encouraging entrepreneurship and community economic development for 38 years. It offers a range of support and activities, from training unemployed people to assisting local start-ups by providing workspaces, support with business planning and development, and through mentoring schemes.

Dr Norman Apsley OBE, chairman of LEDCOM, said: “We are delighted that LEDCOM has been able to build on the results of the previous year so successfully. It demonstrates the positive impact that this business enterprise has had in boosting economic regeneration in our region especially when set against the many fiscal and operational challenges most businesses are currently navigating.

“Augmenting our focus on inspiring and supporting individuals and companies locally, the past year has seen LEDCOM at the forefront of a strategically vital pilot for Community Wealth Building (CWB) for Larne, taking a transformative approach to local economic development.”

Playing a central role in the Department for Communities' new strategy, aiming for inclusive growth, and strongly aligned with the new strategic direction for Department for the Economy (DfE) and Invest NI (INI), CWB offers local partners the building blocks to help set the course for a balanced and equitable transformation of local economies.

Ken Nelson MBE, LEDCOM’s chief executive, continued: “As co-chair of the Larne CWB Partnership pilot, I would like to pay tribute to our partners, Choice Housing, Northern Regional College, Access to Employment Ltd, Port of Larne, Larne Business Forum, Larne Football Club and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council whose support is critical to achieving the set targets.

“The overall financial impact of LEDCOM activities and clients has been £13,903,659, an increase of over £1m on last year, which is something we’re very proud of given the significant economic challenges the area has been facing in recent years. This impact further demonstrates just how important LEDCOM’s services are to the local community.”

With a portfolio of managed workspaces across the council areas, tenancy occupancy levels continued to perform well at Bank Road Business Park, Willow Business Park, the Work Cube and Foundry House in Ballyclare.

Catherine Anderson, business and marketing executive at LEDCOM, explained: “At LEDCOM, our passion is to inspire businesses, individuals, and communities across Larne, Ballyclare, and the surrounding areas. We are proud to have created a business community where clients and tenants are supported at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

“One such example is Simon Rocke, owner of SIMCO Payroll, and a tenant at our Bank Road Business Park. Simon has benefitted from our workspace solutions, expert support, and networking opportunities, enabling his business to grow while connecting with local entrepreneurs.

“We are very fortunate to have so many tenants who run excellent businesses across various sectors, each one contributing to the local economy. By continuing to work effectively in partnership with local councils, and other Enterprise NI members we have again delivered a strong report, and this is to be welcomed.

Ken Nelson MBE added: “I’m exceptionally proud of this organisation and its valuable impact in the local economy, particularly the role we have played in Community Wealth Building along with other partners.”