Another beloved Northern Ireland restaurant closes citing ‘we simply don’t have the resources to keep going’
Another Northern Ireland restaurant has closed its doors due to staff and recruitment struggles.
No47 restaurant in Cookstown took to social media on Monday to share the news with customers, marking the end of an era for the beloved eatery which open during the pandemic in July 2021.
In a heartfelt post, Rachel Molloy owner of No47 revealed that the closure was not planned and came after months of struggling to recruit enough staff to keep the restaurant running. Despite her best efforts, the team have been unable to build a large enough workforce to maintain operations.
She posted: "It is with a very heavy heart that I have to let you all know that today was our last day trading in No.47.
"This was not planned, and is devastating to say. We simply don’t have the resources to keep going. We have been trying to recruit for many months now and sadly have not got a big enough team to continue to operate.”
She expressed pride in the restaurant’s achievements, particularly in maintaining high standards of food and customer service throughout the challenging period.
Rachel continued: “In what has been a very challenging time, I am so so proud of what we have achieved in creating and maintaining a consistently high standard of food and customer service here at No.47. No matter what has gone on behind the scenes we have kept swimming, and put our customer’s experience first.
“I hope to continue to grow and improve in my career and wish to extend my deepest gratitude to those around me who have held me up, cheered me on and been by my side throughout it all.”
The closure is a stark reminder of the difficulties faced by many businesses in the hospitality sector, particularly in Northern Ireland, where labour shortages and rising costs have put a strain on operations.
Rachel took a moment to express gratitude to several key groups, including the restaurant's loyal customers, supportive landlords, hard-working suppliers, and the dedicated team behind the restaurant. She also offered a special thank you to her family and friends, acknowledging their unwavering support during this difficult time.
She added: “Our customers – the nicest people. The kindness and support they have shown us is immensely appreciated. My landlords, who have been compassionate and supportive and who deserve only the best. Our suppliers and delivery drivers who have worked tirelessly to ensure we receive the best service and products.
"Our team. The true blues. They know who they are and how much their support has meant. Without them No.47 simply wouldn’t be what it has been. And finally, and with all my heart, I wish to thank Gavin and my family and friends. The encouragement, support, understanding and love from you all has helped in ways I can’t begin to describe. Thank you all.”
The news has been met with an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from the local community, with hundreds of comments on social media from loyal customers and friends expressing their disappointment.