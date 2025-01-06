Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another Northern Ireland restaurant has confirmed it has ceased food service operations due to the ‘unsustainable climate’ facing the hospitality sector.

Molly Malone’s Restaurant in Londonderry took to social media yesterday (Sunday) to share the news with customers.

The team behind the eatery explained that multiple factors, including economic pressures, rising costs and challenges within the wider hospitality industry, had made it increasingly difficult to keep the restaurant afloat.

Despite these setbacks, the bar and off-licence section of the business, known locally as Molly's Offy, will continue to serve customers as usual.

The Molly Malone's team posted: “It is with great sadness and regret that we announce today (Sunday) marked the final food service at Molly Malone's Restaurant.

"Unfortunately, due to multiple factors, it has become unsustainable for the restaurant to continue operations in the current climate. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff and loyal customers for their support over the years."

The announcement also reassured customers with existing bookings for functions, offering to reach out individually to discuss alternative arrangements. While the restaurant may have closed its kitchen doors, the team emphasized that the bar and off-licence would remain operational, allowing the local community to continue enjoying the space for drinks and social gatherings.

They added: “We truly wish things could have turned out differently. We will reach out to those who currently have a function reserved in due course to discuss options regarding their booking.

“Please note that Molly’s Offy and Bar will continue to operate as usual, and we look forward to welcoming you there. Thank you again for your continued support and understanding.”

Molly Malone’s closure reflects a wider trend within Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector, where numerous establishments have faced similar struggles in the face of mounting costs, labor shortages and an unpredictable economic climate.

