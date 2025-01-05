Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bentley Group shared the news on social media, expressing sadness over the decision and citing staffing challenges as a major contributing factor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just five days into the New Year and well-known hospitality group, The Bentley Group, has revealed plans to close of one of its Northern Ireland operations.

The closure is set to take effect on Monday, January 13, with the restaurant at its Link 48 site in Londonderry ceasing its food service. However, the Bentley Group confirmed that limited bar services would continue for Foyle Golf Club members, and they will honor existing function bookings in the short term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing the news on social media yesterday (Saturday), The Bentley Group expressed sadness over the decision citing staffing challenges as a major contributing factor.

It read: “The Bentley Group are extremely saddened to announce that we will be leaving our Link 48 site.

“We will no longer provide food as of Monday, 13th of January, but will continue to provide limited bar services to the Foyle Golf Club members, and we are still able to accommodate our function bookings in the short term. We will contact all future bookings over the course of the week.

“A major factor in this decision has been staffing issues. Anyone in hospitality knows the difficulty in finding and retaining top-quality staff. We have had to put priority on ensuring that our other sites are adequately staffed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bentley Group will be stopping their Londonderry operation of its site at Link 48 as of Monday, January 13

Despite the closure, the site remains highly regarded for its potential and is available for lease and The Bentley Group extended an invitation to interested parties, particularly those who are dynamic and hardworking, to reach out.

"We have invested a lot of time and money into the building. The site is beautiful, kitted out with some of the best sound and light equipment in the town and we have had some amazing nights there. The place has amazing potential. The site is primed for a dynamic hardworking couple/team to take on and we will be happy to meet any potential candidate and give them an insight of how great the potential in this site is. We would ask anyone with a serious interest in taking on the lease to contact us.”

Expressing thanks to one particular supporter, it continued: “We’d also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Gallagher family for their unwavering support during lockdown, the fire and throughout our time at Link 48. Their generosity and backing have meant the world to us.”

The post also thanked their staff, customers, and the local community for all the ‘memories, support and good times’ adding: “Link 48 wouldn’t have been the same without you.