The Boulevard’s heavy discount offering on brands such as Kate Spade ny, Levi’s, Nike and Molton Brown attracted a myriad of shoppers looking to save on last minute Christmas gifts, significantly outperforming the local high street, as well as other retail parks and shopping centres across Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s premier designer outlet continues to buck national retail trends, with sales up 6% against December 2023 in the run up to Christmas.

Reports show that retail footfall elsewhere across the UK was considerably down 11.4% on last year, putting The Boulevard on strong footing and showing how the Northern Irish outlet has weathered the storm.

In 2024, the Lotus Property owned scheme welcomed an array of new retailers, including Radley, Police, Castore and Ben Sherman to name a few. The scheme also welcomed pop-up stores, including purpose-led retailer OutsideIn, who returned twice more throughout the year due to popularity, including a stint across the Christmas period and into January.

With a throng of on-site activities and seasonal events for all the family to enjoy at the scheme, the Banbridge outlet has continued to thrive, holding steady against a more nationwide downturn of footfall and dwell time across the year. Customers stay for longer and spend more every time they visit, enjoying the what the scheme has to offer – an accessible shopping precinct with free parking, and a roof to shelter shoppers from the elements.

Northern Ireland’s premier designer outlet The Boulevard in Banbridge ends 2024 on a record turnover figure

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard, said: “Ending 2024 on a record turnover figure was a fantastic way to round off our best year yet at The Boulevard.

"It’s wonderful to see such strong footfall and sales figures this Christmas, following on from our best summer yet at the scheme.

“The retail and leisure mix at The Boulevard is also the best it’s ever been and will only continue to strengthen with the arrival of Hollywood Bowl and by the end of 2025. We’re confident that Winter Sale and a strong sports and outdoor category will continue to attract shoppers as we get through the icy winter months.